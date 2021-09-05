Simaria, Simone’s duo, abuses the neckline and the slit of the dress: “hot”

Top Stories How to earn 1.5 million on OnlyFans, ex-BBB of Rede Globo has the answer

Simaria, again, became one of the most talked about topics on the web after posting on his social network this Friday (3). In it, the singer and sister of Simone appears wearing a low-cut dress with a huge slit. The click gained prominence and has been receiving many comments.

“Sextou babies!”, fired Simaria through its caption in the publication in question. In the post, you can find three photos where the singer appears wearing the same baby blue look.

Quickly, the post went viral on the web and is receiving much praise. One of the singer’s fan clubs praised Simaria’s beauty and stated that there is no woman more perfect than her.

Juliana Paes, in turn, wrote: “Hey goxtoooooosaaa”. While another fan commented: “Time passes and this woman is still WONDERFUL”. Check out the complete post made by Simaria in his personal Instagram feed below.

Simaria announces separation on Instagram

Through a post on her personal Instagram account, Simaria announced the end of her marriage. The post thrilled fans and all other followers of the young singer.

“I communicate to everyone that my relationship with Vicente came to an end after 14 years. It was a decision thought out, very clearly. We had a beautiful time together, two wonderful children, who are our greatest wealth. I ask God that Vicente is very happy, because he deserves it. I want to thank everyone for their support. I intend, from now on, to be even happier, even without the man I once loved so much”, he wrote.

In addition to text and reflection, Simarina made a point of sharing a photo with her ex. In this way, he demonstrated that he still feels a lot of respect for his former life partner.

