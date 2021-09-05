“Slept in my bed yesterday”; READ MESSAGES

Manicure says she was having an affair with Jojo Todynho’s new boyfriend Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

A day after funk artist Jojo Todynho revealed that she was dating businessman Márcio Felipe, manicure Iza Branquinho published a series of Stories on Instagram in which she assures that she would also be in a relationship with him, and would have been betrayed.

“About a month and a half ago I started a relationship with a person, and today I woke up with the news (on gossip sites) that he was also dating a famous person and since then my cell phone doesn’t stop”, wrote the young woman, on Saturday 4 .

In addition to explaining the situation, Iza posted several prints of conversations on WhatsApp with Felipe, in which he takes a position on what he had just discovered. “I’m like a sucker without knowing anything”, he blurted out. When confronting him, he heard, in response: “Go on with your life in peace”.

“All for fame”, replied the manicurist. According to her, Márcio had slept at her house and ate from his lunch box the day before Jojo revealed the romance: “I was staying with him. And at no time did it cross my mind that there would be an opening for him to meet anyone. I didn’t expect this to happen, because we were very intense. He was even with me last night, he slept at my house. And today I wake up with that bomb. Imagine, you are with someone, and then out of nowhere… You don’t wait…”.

Jojo Todynho posted Stories going to work out and did not comment on the case. Márcio, in turn, published videos with the funkeira, and also ignored the accusations.

Jojo Todynho revealed that he is dating in an interview with podcast Podpah. Despite refusing to name the lucky one, the champion of The Farm gave some clues, such as the initials M and F and information that he is successful as a dancer on TikTok. According to Extra, this is Márcio Felipe, a resident of Rio de Janeiro and a businessman at a clothing store.

Jojo said the two met on the street, started talking on Instagram and, after her trip, the romance kicked in. “I was going to get my eyelashes done and he was leaving the same building. It made me dizzy at the time. He looked like a closet, all dressed up in Flamengo. It was an exchange of looks and then I was hoping he would send me a direct on Instagram. He ordered and said: ‘Are you going to just watch?’ I replied, I went traveling and when I came back we met. It was great, it was wonderful,” she told the podcast.