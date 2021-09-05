Smart TV catches viruses? Learn how to protect smart television

Like other connected devices, Smart TV can also be a gateway to cyber threats and deserves security precautions, just like laptops and cell phones. Attacks involving smart televisions are not common, but they can be the gateway for cybercriminals to reach other devices connected to the internet network.

With social isolation, the number of sales of smart televisions increased in 2020, reaching 97.7% of total sales in the period. Security company ESET explains the importance of protecting against viruses on Smart TVs, as consumption has grown and may attract possible attacks.

As explained by the security company, cybercriminals are looking for ways to generate money, whether by intercepting information that will be sold, personal data to extort victims, equipment to kidnap or even use the internal processing of TVs to apply other scams.

Because this type of attack is uncommon, some of these devices have factory vulnerabilities, making them more insecure. Some of the techniques used to gain control of the equipment are social engineering, exploiting weaknesses, bad configurations, physical attacks and malware. Once compromised, TV can be used as a starting point for other attacks on the same network.

Security Tips

ESET warns about the importance of keeping devices up to date, as manufacturers fix particularities susceptible to attacks that arise with the use of televisions. “Being aware of how criminals act can make the user always ahead and protected against new threats” adds Daniel Cunha Barbosa, an expert in information security at the company.

Check out ESET’s tips for keeping your smart TV safe below;