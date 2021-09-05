Sociable Soccer: New Soccer Game Comes to PC and Consoles in 2022

Game is currently available for Apple Arcade version 2021

Sensible Soccer was a franchise that was very successful in the 1990s and had as a developer Jon Hare, in recent years he decided to revive the series under the name of sociable soccer and its latest version is the Sociable Soccer ’21 which is currently available for Apple Arcade.

The premise behind the series Sensitive and now from sociable is to offer an arcade football game with simple controls that make the game accessible to anyone. If you were a fan of the old franchise or are interested in new games, you can be happy because thanks to a partnership between Kiss Publishing and the Tower Studios, the developer Jon Hare confirmed that the game will be called Sociable Soccer ’22 and will be released next year for PC and consoles.

Darryl Still, CEO and co-founder of Kiss Publishing told the VGC website that the company’s plans are to bring the next title in the series to Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC and the estimated date for its release is April 17, 2022.

Jon Hare is very happy with the partnership and hopes that the new project can offer a quality that was previously limited in mobile devices: “At the end of May, after patiently looking for the right partner, we were able to close a deal with Kiss Publishing. Now we can activate all the PC/console things we couldn’t do on mobile. Obviously, graphically, we can take things further, and there are also a lot of features that we want to put into the game, which we can now launch on PC/console. So it’s an exciting time.”



There are still no details or videos on how the next version of sociable soccer, but Hare promises that all modes of version ’21 will be present in an improved way, besides offering an incredible graphic quality thanks to the new graphics engines used in the development.

While April 17, 2022 doesn’t arrive, franchise fans and interested parties can play Sociable Soccer ’21 via Apple Arcade on the devices of apple.

