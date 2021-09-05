Sony Takes Back and Offers Free Upgrade to Horizon Forbidden West

Facebook

Last Thursday, Sony announced special editions of Forbidden West horizon and had confirmed that to get the PS4 and PS5 version, this could only be done by purchasing the Deluxe edition. Many were taken by surprise and, after several complaints from all over the globe, Sony backed off.

Read the release released by Jim Ryan on PlayStation.Blog.

Thursday was supposed to be a celebration of Horizon Forbidden West and the amazing Guerrilla team working to deliver it on February 18, 2022. However, it’s pretty clear that the offers we confirmed in our pre-order start missed the mark. target.

Last year, we made a commitment to provide free updates to our multi-generation launch titles, which included Horizon Forbidden West. While the pandemic’s profound impact has pushed Forbidden West out of the launch window we initially envisioned, we’ll stick to our offer: players who buy Horizon Forbidden West on PlayStation 4 will be able to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version for free.

I also want to confirm today that in the future, PlayStation-exclusive cross-gen titles (recently released on PS4 and PS5) – both digital and physical* – will offer a $10 digital upgrade option from PS4 to PS5. This will apply to the upcoming God of War and Gran Turismo 7, and to any other PS4 and PS5 exclusive cross-generation titles published by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

– Jim Ryan, President and CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment

* To upgrade a qualifying PS4 game on disc to the PS5 digital version, you will need a PS5 console with a disc drive. PS4 game discs cannot be used ​​with the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition.