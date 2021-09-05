Spanish newspaper: PSG disburses nearly half a billion euros to have Neymar from 2017 to 2025 | french football

Precisely €489,228,117, this is the amount that Paris Saint-Germain has committed from its coffers to have Neymar from 2017 to 2025, according to the Spanish newspaper The world in its main report of the edition that goes to newsstands this Sunday. The daily classifies the negotiation with the Brazilian striker as “the contract that blew up the economic balance of football”.
Art from the website of the newspaper El Mundo with the article about the cost of hiring Neymar for PSG — Photo: Website reproduction
According to the newspaper, the five-year contract signed in 2017 provided for a gross annual salary of €43,334,400 for five seasons. The agreement provided for automatic renewal for another season, until 2023.
In May 2022, the bond was extended until 2025, under similar conditions, according to the newspaper The world, with the assignment of all player image rights linked to the club. The attacker would be entitled to a bonus of 50,556,117 for remaining in PSG. Adding all these amounts to the termination clause paid to Barcelona of 222 million euros, the whole operation comes to almost half a billion euros.
Cover of the website of the newspaper El Mundo with a report on PSG’s spending on Neymar — Photo: Reproduction
With strong inks, the newspaper’s website prints the total amount in its largest letter at the top of this Saturday night’s update. In addition to disclosing the values and define in its editorial the hiring as economic “bubble maker” in world football, O The world It also publishes other reports in which it draws an unfavorable panel to PSG. “Neymar and the eternal unknown of the man who should reign: a Champions final and 50% of Ligue 1 matches”.
The newspaper still calls the PSG as “the most obnoxious team in Europe”. And print “Neymar against Mbappé: Arab power against white pharaoh”, putting Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, president of the Paris club, on one side, and Florentino Pérez, Real Madrid president, on the other.
The two leaders have been on opposing sides in two recent conflicts. The first, in the first half of 2021, in the creation of the European Superliga, when Florentino Pérez was one of the leaders of the dissent movement, while Nasser remained on the side of Uefa. More recently, in the transfer market window, during which the Spanish team even offered 200 million euros to remove Mbappé from the French team, a proposal rejected on the last day of negotiations.