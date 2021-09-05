State Government confirms death of elderly due to Delta variant

The State Department of Health (SES-MG) reported this Saturday (4) that it has already confirmed five deaths caused by the Delta variant of coronavirus in Minas Gerais. Among them, the folder went on to account for the death of a 74-year-old elderly woman who died in Juiz de Fora in August, after being transferred by the City of Rio Novo to an ICU in the city due to complications from Covid-19. She was from Rio de Janeiro and was visiting the neighboring city. Until then, the state ministry did not account for this death. The other four deaths confirmed by the State occurred in the municipalities of Uberaba, Santa Luzia, Claro dos Poções and Caratinga. The state folder did not detail information about the cases.

According to data updated until this Friday (3), a total of 236 genotyped samples that identified the Delta variant were notified to SES. It is lineage B.1.617.2 classified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a variant of Attention and/or Concern (VOC – Variants of concern) under worldwide surveillance, due to the possibility of greater transmissibility, as well as the need the development of studies that prove the effectiveness of the immunizing agents available so far.

Of the total number of cases, which include confirmations and suspicions, 38 are attributed to Juiz de Fora, the municipality with the most records of Delta in the state so far. The number of cases and samples by region and municipality can be accessed on the monitoring panel, through which it is possible to consult the type of variant or lineage that was identified in the state. The panel is open for public consultation and is available at the link: https://coronavirus.saude.mg.gov.br/painel, being updated on Tuesdays and Fridays, after, according to SES, the investigation takes place, alignment and consolidation of information with public and private laboratories, the 28 Regional Health Units and all municipalities in Minas Gerais. Therefore, informs the state ministry, there is real-time monitoring of genomic surveillance in the state.

Methodology

The SES pointed out that, for the Ministry of Health (MS), only that sample that went through the complete viral genome sequencing research can be classified as a confirmed case. Cases classified as probable are those samples that were analyzed using other available methodologies such as Sanger sequencing or Differential RT-PCR, both of which are partial gene analysis.

SES-MG reinforces that this is a methodological difference. For epidemiological surveillance actions, the classification of cases does not interfere. The Secretariat carries out follow-up and monitoring of all cases associated with care variants.

Thus, he informed that he has expanded the genomic surveillance actions of the new coronavirus and carried out “strict monitoring of suspected cases of the variant, in order to curb its dissemination in the state.”

In a statement released to the press this Saturday, SES reported that through the Undersecretary of Health Surveillance and the Ezequiel Dias Foundation (Funed), in partnership with the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), it is monitoring real-time variants in circulation in the state.

“The Genomic Surveillance Observatory of Minas Gerais (OViGen-MG) has carried out weekly monitoring of the variants circulating in the state, through random sampling carried out in 10 Regional Health Units, strategically chosen due to their geographic location in the territory of Minas Gerais, totaling 200 samples analyzed per week. In addition to the previously selected Regional Health Areas, the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (CIEVS-Minas) requests sampling to assess whether there is circulation of new variants in other regions, based on the monitoring of indicators that show an increasing trend in cases of Covid-19.”

Measures taken

To minimize the risk of dissemination, the State reported that it monitors confirmed cases and contacts of these people, and that it has been adopting strategies to accelerate immunization against Covid-19 in Minas Gerais – the main preventive measure. “It is essential that the population, which is part of the priority groups of the National Immunization Program (PNI), be sure to look for a health unit for vaccination against Covid-19, without forgetting the reinforcement of the second dose, since only with the complete scheme is possible to reduce the transmission of the disease and avoid the serious form of the disease”, warns the folder.

The secretariat also reported that the Ministry of Health has already been asked to send additional doses to serve municipalities in the state. “Once the SES-MG request is attended to, the additional doses will be distributed.”