Success of the Nissan Kicks ‘buries’ V-Drive, which is discontinued in Brazil

Life isn’t easy for sedans. With the increase in popularity of SUVs, the “big cars” are slowly disappearing. This time, whoever says goodbye is the Nissan Versa V-Drive, which will have production interrupted at the Resende (RJ) plant

According to Nissan, the death was for “natural causes”. “The decision is part of the product’s natural life cycle, which was very successful in the Brazilian market,” said the brand to the Autos Segredos website. With this, the Nissan Kicks becomes the only model manufactured at the plant in Rio de Janeiro and will have its production expanded.

Currently, the Kicks is Nissan’s best-selling car in Brazil (and probably the most profitable), with 25,153 licenses since January.

Even with the end of production, there are V-Drive units in stock. Nissan also confirmed that all maintenance and parts replacement services will be maintained. Recently, the V-Drive won the 2022 line in Mexico with six airbags as standard.

Its production in Brazil began in 2015 and, since it was renamed to V-Drive, in August 2020, it has taken over as Nissan’s entry-level car, serving as a stepping stone for the new generation of Versa, which arrives imported from Mexico.

Divided into four versions, the sedan had 1.0 three-cylinder flex engine options (which also says goodbye) of 77 hp and 10 kgfm or 1.6 16V flex of 111 hp and 15 kgfm, with 5-speed manual transmission or automatic CVT. Prices range from $64,490 to $82,790.

With the end of the V-Drive, the New Versa assumes the role of Nissan’s cheapest vehicle starting at R$85,990 in the manual version. Right behind comes Kicks, starting at R$98,190.

