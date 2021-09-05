Summary of the day at the Paralympics: Brazil reaches 22 gold medals and achieves best campaign in history – Sports

not even the Thiago Paulino’s gold withdrawal hours after the shot put ended, Brazil was unable to beat its gold record in a Paralympics. Brazil managed to break its best mark and surpass the 21 golds of London-2012 this morning, thanks to the achievements of Fernando Rufino in canoeing and the men’s soccer team of five.

Two silvers also came it’s three bronzes in athletics, a bronze in seated volleyball, a silver in tae kwon do and a silver in canoeing. Check out the complete summary of the penultimate day of the Paralympics.

ATHLETICS

The day started with a revolt: due to an appeal from China, the two shots by Thiago Paulino that surpassed Guoshan Wu were invalidated hours later and the Brazilian lost the gold medal, taking the bronze. The Brazilian Paralympic Committee filed an appeal, which was denied – the CPB claims that it did not have access to the videos of the alleged infringement and did not identify it in the images. At the podium ceremony, the Brazilian athlete protested and showed great annoyance.

Still in the night period in Brazil, came the first medal: Ricardo Gomes was bronze in the 200m dash in the T37 class (walking athletes with cerebral palsy). In the morning, Thalita Simplício took silver in the T11 200m dash (blind) race for just four thousandths of a second, the same race in which Jerusa Geber was bronze. Thomas de Moraes and Petrúcio Ferreira repeated the double with silver and bronze in the 400m dash in the T47 class (athletes with part of an arm amputated).

FIVE FOOTBALL

Brazil remains the only Paralympic champion in the sport and remains undefeated. In the final against Argentina, the Brazilian team triumphed 1-0 thanks to a great goal from Nonato, the team’s top scorer in the competition, and won the gold medal for the fifth time.

CANOEING

Brazil won the first Paralympic gold in the modality. Fernando Rufino is Paralympic champion in the VL2 category, with a time of 53s077. The Brazilian led the race from end to end and won the decision, followed by Steven Haxton (USA) and Norberto Mourão (POR).

After the gold won by Fernando Rufino in the VL2 category, Giovane Vieira de Paula was another Brazilian to take the podium in the VL3 speed canoeing. At 23, he closed the dispute with 52s148, just behind champion Curtis McGrath, from Australia, with 50s537. Stuart Wood, from Great Britain, with 52s760, completed the podium.

TAEKWONDO

Débora Menezes guaranteed another medal for Brazil in tae kwon do, a new modality in the Paralympic Games. In her debut, the Brazilian, world champion, defeated the Mexican Daniela Martinez by 24 to 12. In the semifinal, she defeated the Ukrainian Yuliya Lypetska with a large advantage, by 55 to 10. In the final, she ended up being defeated by Uzbek Guljonoy Naimova by 8th. 4, winning the silver medal.

SITTING VOLLEY

The women’s team showed power of reaction and managed to beat Canada in the dispute for the bronze medal. The team started by winning the first set, lost the second and was losing the third, but managed to reverse the Canadians’ five-point lead. In the end, they won by 3 sets to 1 (25-19, 24-26, 26-24 and 25-15). The men’s team ended up being defeated in the bronze dispute by Bosnia, leader of the world ranking, by 3 sets to 1 (23-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-11).

SHOOTING SPORTS

For the qualifiers of the 50m mixed carbine, in the SH1 class, for athletes who can support the weight of the weapon, Alexandre Galgani reached 618 points, taking 16th place. As only the top eight guarantee a place in the final, the Brazilian did not advance.

BOW SHOOTING

In the round of 16 of the competition for mixed teams in archery, the Brazilian duo formed by Fabíola Dergovics and Heriberto Roca ended up beating Japan by 5-1, finishing their participation in the Tokyo Games.