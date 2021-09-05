Susana Vieira gets meat from André Marques and complains

Susana Vieira, 79, received meat and garlic bread from the presenter André Marques, 41, for a family barbecue. But she was not entirely satisfied with the gifts sent by her friend, who has a house that specializes in meats.

The artist showed the treats sent by her friend on Instagram, but said that the amount of skirt steak was not enough for her and her family. “He sent me a diaper, which is very little, didn’t you see? For us here, it’s not much of a skirt, but that’s okay. I received it with all my heart, a gift horse, you can’t look at the teeth”, said the actress.

Susana said she would have a barbecue to say goodbye to her son Rodrigo Vieira, who will return home on Sunday (5) to the United States. According to her, the barbecue grill had been stopped for a year and eight months.

“Today we are going to have a barbecue here at home because my son is leaving tomorrow for the US and we didn’t celebrate with any barbecue.”

Susana wished her followers a great Saturday and thanked her for being alive. “Thanks for being alive and now able to enjoy my family and those little flesh. Kisses, André”, he said.

Followers commented that the actress is very frank and wished for a good barbecue. “People! She is very frank. Send another diaper to our Queen André”, asked a follower.