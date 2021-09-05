Teams want to become SA but with lower tax

It is up to Congress to decide how the business model for Brazilian soccer teams will be. If they overturn President Jair Bolsonaro’s vetoes (no party), the lawmakers open the way for the clubs to become Football Associations (SAFs), with a low tax, lower than that charged to some micro-enterprises. Otherwise, the vast majority of clubs will remain (at least on paper) a non-profit association, which pays even less tax.

The law has already been approved in the House and Senate, but Bolsonaro vetoed several points — among them the special tax regime for SAFs. Experts heard by UOL they claim that, without this advantage, few teams will be interested in becoming a company.

The original text of the Congress is considered one of the best ways to save indebted clubs. It expands the ways to attract investments and organize the payment of creditors, without charging taxes as high as that of a common corporation (SA).

Proponents of the project claim that it modernizes the management of clubs, gives more transparency about business and also increases tax collection.

The government claims it will lose revenue, but it doesn’t explain why.

How Clubs Work Today

Most Brazilian teams exist as a non-profit sports association. They cannot distribute profits to partners, but have tax advantages:

They do not pay Income Tax, CSLL or Cofins

They pay lower rates of PIS and social security contribution (INSS)

If they want, clubs can organize themselves as companies, but they have to pay taxes like any other activity. As a rule, this means that 34% of profits go to the government with IRPJ and CSLL alone.

This is pointed out as the main reason for the low adherence to the club-company model in Brazil. Of the 20 teams that compete in the A series of the men’s Brasileirão, only Cuiabá and Red Bull Bragantino are formally companies.

What Congress Approved

The text approved in Congress allows the club to become a SAF, or create a SAF of which it is a member.

SAF would have a special tax regime, which replaces IRPJ, CSLL, PIS, Cofins and INSS:

In the first five years of SAF: pays 5% tax on gross revenue, excluding player sales

From the sixth year: pay 4% of the total gross revenue, including the sale of athletes

Rates are low. Microenterprises with gross revenue of up to R$360 thousand per year pay between 4% and 18% at Simples Nacional.

The approved text brings other measures that interest the clubs:

Makes it difficult to pledge or block the team’s revenue

Allows you to file for judicial recovery, bankruptcy or organize in court a queue of creditors, with a period of up to ten years to pay them

Releases the issuance of debt securities (debentures-fut) without income tax on interest for the investor

Allows the issuance of any security regulated by the Real Estate Securities Commission (CVM), including shares on the Stock Exchange

Authorizes fundraising via the Sports Incentive Law

what Bolsonaro vetoed

President Bolsonaro signed the law on Aug. 9, but vetoed:

The special tax regime for football (TEF)

Income tax exemption for debenture-fut

The issuance of any securities regulated by the CVM

What changes with the current law

With the new law, clubs that become SAF can have business partners, different from fan partners (name given to people who pay a monthly fee to have advantages such as guaranteed admission and discounts on club products).

The law says that the club that gave rise to the SAF must receive “class A” shares with the right to veto over changes to the team’s symbols (name, coat of arms, colors), sale of real estate, merger of the club, among others.

After settling the debts, the original club can even get rid of all the shares, which will allow the team to have only one member, one owner.

The distribution of profits among members is at the discretion of each SAF, but there is a minimum percentage that must be transferred to the original club to pay off old debts.

The teams will also be able to issue private debt bonds, a way of attracting investors who intend to profit through the SAF. With President Bolsonaro’s vetoes, this modality is restricted to debenture-fut, without tax incentives.

Today, the issuance of debt securities is not allowed for non-profit associations. What clubs do to get private money is, as a rule, to sell advertising space (sponsorship on the shirt and name of the stadiums, for example).

Occasionally, clubs create specific-purpose companies, with an entrepreneurial character, to manage an undertaking — as Corinthians and Athletico Paranaense did for the construction of their stadiums. The measure is seen as a “Brazilian style” solution for clubs to obtain financing that is not allowed for sports associations.

Vetoes will be overturned, says rapporteur

Senator Carlos Portinho (PL-RJ), rapporteur of the bill, says that President Bolsonaro’s vetoes will all be overturned by Congress.

Without the special tax regime and the exemption for debenture-fut, he believes that few clubs will be interested in leaving the non-profit association model, which pays almost no tax.

The senator says that a low tax that will be collected is better than the current model, in which the government takes practically nothing.

A study presented by project supporters estimates that clubs will pay 11% more taxes in the first five years of SAF and 24% more after the sixth year.

He also says that the project will not allow for the forgiveness or refinancing of debts of clubs with the public coffers, as happened in programs like Profut.

According to the rapporteur, there is already an agreement with the government to reverse the vetoes. For this, it will be necessary the support of 257 deputies and 41 senators (fewer votes than the original text had in each of the houses).

Vetoes complete 30 days on September 8th. As of that date, the matter becomes a priority, blocking the Congress agenda.

Government does not explain supposed loss of revenue

O UOL asked the Ministry of Economy for studies that indicate that the government would lose money if it did not veto certain parts of the project. The report also asked the presidency if there is an agreement between the government and Congress to overturn the vetoes.

The Ministry of Economy did not provide the documents and said it would not comment on the case. The Presidency did not respond.

Club-company needs professional management, experts say

Mario Celso Petraglia, president of Athletico Paranaense, argues that all teams should be forced to become a company, to avoid a difference in treatment between clubs. “Which investor will come to put money into an activity when there are exempt competitors?” he says.

In the director’s opinion, Brazil is late in treating an activity that moves a lot of money as non-profit. The current format, says Petraglia, only favors directors without responsibility for the club’s accounts, who go into debt to build expensive and unsustainable teams, and who later leave their clubs without suffering consequences.

“Brazilian football is an activity that, as it is not taxed, gives no one any satisfaction”, says Petraglia.

According to a study by EY Consultoria published in November 2020, 92% of the teams that play in the first division of the five biggest world leagues (Germany, Spain, England, France and Italy) are companies. In three of them, clubs were forced to adopt a business structure.

Valdir Coscodai, president of Ibracon (Institute of Independent Auditors of Brazil), says that clubs that want to raise investment through a SAF need to professionalize their management. More than a legal issue, this will be a market requirement.

“It’s no use having good players. The club will need control, governance of processes and transparency. Most investors in the capital market do not enter unprepared companies,” he says.