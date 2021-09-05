Thales Bretas talks about the 4 months without Paulo Gustavo: ”Suffocating nostalgia”

Thales Bretas (33) used their social networks this Saturday, 4, to talk about missing her husband, Paulo Gustavo (1978 – 2021), who died 4 months ago.

On the Instagram profile, the dermatologist recalled a beautiful record with the comedian and his children, Gael (2) and Romeo (two).

“Today is another day on this difficult path of abdication of dreams and projects. Four months ago I had the interruption of many projections, and the maximum contact with the reality that the future is today, the present is our greatest present! And that one cannot give up being happy today for an expectation of a better future”, he wrote.

Afterwards, he commented on everything he learned from the beloved: “I think I’ve learned a lot from PG about the value of life! How he taught me that! And I was very happy! Today I wake up programming little joys in my day to day so I don’t freak out with the curves that life makes. I got my biggest gift, my family!”.

Finally, Thales completed: “And even with the suffocating longing for my partner and the love of life, I rise to the happiness of being alive and still having countless possibilities. The absence is immense, but my gratitude for so much love is and will always be infinite… and eternal!”, concluded.

THALES BRETAS SORRIES 4 MONTHS WITHOUT HER HUSBAND, PAULO GUSTAVO:





