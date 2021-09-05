The Comedy Wildlife opens polls for funniest photo of 2021 with an iPad raffle

Photo contests such as the Sony World Photography Awards 2020 are a beautiful demonstration of how one click can create works of art and now another contest is coming to an end: The Comedy Wildlife 2021, which is choosing the funniest photographs of this year, besides Plus those who participate in the vote will be running for an iPad!
In total there are 42 finalists who captured amazing, funny and creative images of animals around the world. Among them, only one will be the big winner, but that’s not all: one of the voters will win an iPad as a gift from Affinity Photo, a well-known professional image editor for computers, mobile phones and tablets.
The tablet will come with Affinity Photo included so you can take even more amazing photos.
You can check all 42 images in the video presentation above or see them in high resolution on The Comedy Wildlife’s official website through the link below:
- The Comedy Wildlife — 2021 finalists – access
If you want to participate in the vote, just access the link below and choose your favorite:
- The Comedy Wildlife — 2021 finalists – Vote
Voting will be open until October 22nd. Just vote and register via the link above to participate in the draw. Remembering that it is only possible to vote once per registration.