the former waiter and former pastor who became the ‘bitcoin pharaoh’ millionaire

The self-portrait of Vincent Van Gogh, one of the greatest painters of post-impressionism, draws attention when seen hanging next to Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, 38, in one of the rare photos of the former waiter on the internet, before being arrested on the last 25th by the Federal Police. Glaidson, who became known as the bitcoin pharaoh in the Lakes Region, suspected of setting up a billionaire financial scam using cryptocurrencies, says in a YouTube video: “I hate ostentation”. However, in one of the rooms of his luxurious mansion in Condomínio Moringa, one of the most expensive in Cabo Frio, whose properties cost no less than R$9 million, it is possible to see the apex of his whim: another portrait, but of the Glaidson himself.

Arrested in another luxury residence in Barra da Tijuca, during the Federal Police’s Operation Kryptos, together with the Federal Public Ministry, the Federal Revenue and the National Treasury Attorney, Glaidson is mainly investigated for the crime against the national financial system . Other offenses are also listed: reckless management, criminal organization and money laundering. In the first case, the gang would act as a bank, although the members, the so-called “consultants”, promised to invest the money in the scheme known as Ponzi, when the money is invested in the investment, without the need to recommend other people for the business.

— His proposal was the profitability of 10% per month, but he didn’t always make the investments. Can you imagine a bank manager taking the money home? – explained the federal delegate responsible for the case, Guilhermo de Paula Machado Catramby, on the day of the operation, when R$ 15.3 million were collected in cash at Glaidson’s house, in addition to 21 luxury cars seized with the group.

Since the former waiter was arrested, the question that has been asked is: how did a man with little education manage to become a millionaire in the financial market? From a humble family, his first address was Praia do Siqueira, a neighborhood of artisanal shrimp fishermen, in Cabo Frio. He lived next door to the Walloon community. Glaidson doesn’t have his father’s name on his ID card. The mother, Sônia Acácio dos Santos, 55, a domestic servant, was the one who raised her five children by herself:

— I raised five children with great difficulty, with a lot of cleaning, ironing. I even sold popsicles and pies on the beach to raise my children, and I’m very proud of it, thank God! — Sonia told GLOBO, who said she would prove her son’s innocence. “I can’t even sleep with him in prison anymore.”

charismatic and popular

Oil portrait that was in the house of Glaidson Acácio Photo: Reproduction

Glaidson’s strong side has always been charisma. Something that he exercised with the kids from Siqueira, where he was considered popular. He got tired of watching fishermen enter the beach, going out to fish, with sewage mud up their necks.

— He has always been a hard worker, since he was 9 years old — recalled his mother, who did not want to talk about his school life.

Sonia justified her fear in talking about her family: she fears that this could be used in prank calls that she has been receiving.

“I’m getting a lot of prank calls.” People impersonating my son asking if I have any money on my account. My family getting calls, messages like it was me, because they cloned my number. I’ve been living through hell since my son was arrested. I don’t want to talk anymore.

Glaidson began attending the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God (YURd) when he was still young, until he decided to take the congregation’s missionary course. A little later, he went to be a waiter. He even worked in kiosks on the Orla Bardot, in Armação dos Búzios. In 2013, he worked as a waiter at a resort in the city, according to a labor lawsuit that was processed at the 1st Labor Court of Cabo Frio. In May 2015, he filed a lawsuit against the hotel, complaining about not having paid for the hours of rest he had not taken, in the little more than a month he worked there.

The Labor Court won Glaidson, who received R$ 4,764.59 in compensation. When asked about the case, the resort manager informed that the property’s policy is not to talk about former employees or decisions regarding employment claims.

Ironically, six years after the court result in his favor, the former waiter was arrested accused of moving R$ 38 billion, according to the Financial Activities Control Council (Coaf), during the investigations of Operation Kryptos.

The Universal Church press office did not confirm Glaidson’s education after the missionary course. But in another lawsuit, this time brought by the church against 11 former pastors accused by the religious institution of embezzling tithes and offerings from the faithful, on May 25 this year, the institution claimed that Glaidson was a pastor for 15 years, including in Venezuela . The church’s defense declined to speak further on the case.

The former waiter, as a pastor, traveled to several countries in the Americas. On one of his trips, from 2008 to 2009, he met his wife, the Venezuelan Mirelis Yoseline Diaz Zerpa. For a person close to the couple, she was the one who started him in the bitcoin world. Mirelis, who is on the run, has always been aware of the financial market, until she was put on a blacklist of investors, according to a source in Cabo Frio:

“He’s the face of the business.” He speaks the language of the people and comes from a lower class. Knows how to communicate. Mirelis entered with the knowledge, and he with the capture.

premeditated escape

In fact, in a video made by Glaidson as CEO and founder of GAS Consultoria, a company that, according to him, deals with “technological financial education”, he attracts investors with his simple language on such a dry subject as investing in bitcoins, despite to make some mistakes in Portuguese. He made the recording after the Fantastic report, about three weeks ago, about the police investigations into the alleged scheme of the criminal organization. The Federal Police even intercepted a phone call the week the TV Globo team tried to reach Glaidson in Cabo Frio. He complained to his security chief, even ordering him to use the weapon to contain the team.

In the city of Cabo Frio, Glaidson is seen as a generous man. Many people invested with their advisors, depositing their savings. However, during the court-authorized telephone interceptions carried out by the PF, it was discovered that he was about to flee and that the scheme would fall apart, which anticipated Operation Kryptos.

After exchanging the mud from Praia do Siqueira for the luxurious Moringa Condominium in Cabo Frio, where millionaire entrepreneurs live, Glaidson is imprisoned in the Joaquim Ferreira de Souza Public Jail, in the Gericinó Complex. Although he claimed to the direction of the unit that he had taken a degree in business administration, the diploma from the university where he studied was not presented.