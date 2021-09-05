‘They’re thinking that they’re going to blow me, that I’m going to back off’, says Bolsonaro about Moraes





On Saturday 4, President Jair Bolsonaro criticized members of the Federal Supreme Court, especially Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who is conducting the Fake News inquiry.

Speaking at the Cpac (Conference on Conservative Political Action) in Brasilia, the president said that unfortunately, we have a minister of the Supreme Court who is giving a completely wrong tone. There, everyone must watch over the Constitution. […] This one is contaminating our democracy.”

Then Bolsonaro stated that measures need to be taken against Moraes.

“When a federal deputy or a senator is extrapolating, what is common? At first he goes to the Ethics Council. And in the Federal Supreme Court, when a minister is also going on a tangent in the curve, what happens to him?”, he asked.

According to Bolsonaro, with the people at his side, the magistrate “will not continue making fun, he will not continue arresting people who, according to him, [Moraes] abused freedom of expression”.

“Talking about electoral fraud has now become fake news. Either say what they want, or open an inquiry. They’re thinking they’re going to blow me, they’re thinking I’m going to back down. I know that being on their side is easy, but I won’t run away from the truth or the commitment I made with you,” said the president.

