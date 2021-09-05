Tiago Leifert talks about Caio Ribeiro’s health: ‘Super well, tired from the chemo’

The host James Leifert used Instagram to tell his followers about the health status of sports commentator Caio Ribeiro, one of his main friends on Rede Globo, who is undergoing treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a type of cancer that originates in the lymphatic system (lymph nodes or ganglia), a set of organs and tissues that produce the cells responsible for immunity, and vessels that carry these cells through the body.

“I would like to start by thanking you for the affection you had with my friend and brother Caio Ribeiro. He deserves this affection and much more, he is a very special person, there is no one who doesn’t like Caio. If you spend five seconds with him, you’ll fall in love, he’s a really nice guy”, began the presenter.

“It is difficult, bad news, but he only decided to give this news to us when everything was practically resolved. He’s really fine, tired, of course, chemotherapy leaves you down, tired. But he has everything to be discharged, to get through this one. two to go [sessões de quimio] and everything will be fine”, he continued.

