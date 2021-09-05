Tite extols the classic with Argentina and praises the Arena’s lawn: “The show will get much better”

In game valid by 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, O Brazil receive the Argentina, at Neo Química Arena, at 4 pm (GMT), this Sunday. In a press conference, coach Tite praised the South American classic, not only at the national team level, but also in clashes between clubs.

“I learned and grew up with Brazil and Argentina being a different game. It’s no use wanting to use hypocrisy and mincing words. We only rival those we admire. When we were going to dispute the Libertadores against Boca, River, Estudiantes de La Plata, San Lorenzo, Racing… it was a different atmosphere. What we cannot do is play the game before the game, absorb all that energy and spend it beforehand. We need to have a little more serenity, balance and discernment, because the greatness of the game moves you, mobilizes you, makes you adrenaline. This consideration is fundamental, but it is inevitable to say that it is a different game”, he said.



Back to Itaquera

The coach will return to the stadium where he commanded the team. Corinthians, before assuming the current position in the Brazilian team. Tite insisted on praising the pitch before Sunday’s duel.

“The show will get much better. All athletes, for the most part, ask ‘why don’t we always play on the Arena field?’ They want a good game, they want a good show, they want a good pitch,” he said.

Brazil leads the South American Qualifiers with 21 points and 100% success. Argentina occupies the second position, with 15.

