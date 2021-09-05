To reduce electricity bills, Rubem cut hot water and limited hair dryer – Cidades

National Electric Energy Agency created a new tariff flag for consumption above 100 kWh

A retired soldier, Rubem reports that he has been reducing consumption to control expenses. (Photo: Henrique Kawaminami)

From hot water to a time-controlled hair dryer, forced strategies to reduce electricity consumption continue in progress at the home of 70-year-old Rubem Wever, a retired soldier. With a new tariff flag created by Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency), the solution has been to sacrifice the basics to contain an increase in electricity bills.

Since the 1st, the new tariff is in action and adds an extra R$14.20 for consumption per 100 kWh. Consuming about 360 kWh, Rubem explains that he has been devising strategies since July to control the amount received. “I started saving in August and decreased 63kWh, but I’m not surprised by the increases. There was no rain and the hydroelectric plant lowered the level. Then the need to save”, he said.

Rubem Wever, 70, explains that the increase in electricity bills is no surprise. (Photo: Henrique Kawaminami)

Between cuts and reductions, Rubem says he cut out unnecessary light bulbs, banned hot water in the shower and limited the use of his daughters’ hair dryers to five minutes. “Air conditioning only after 10 pm and at dawn we turn it off. It is up to the population to do their part, which is to save energy consumption”.

Sharing some of Rubem’s strategies, security guard José Afonso Vilela, 62, says that in addition to hot water being prohibited at home, he had to give up his venture. “We were having snacks here, but we needed to stop because the electricity bill was too high. There is no way to pay”, he explains.

Unable to maintain sales, she explains that she had to put up for sale even the freezer she had bought for the cafeteria.

Shower and freezer are two things that raise the bill a lot. We had put some points of light outside and we took them off too, everything we’ve achieved we’ve already done, but the light goes up anyway,” José says.

Even cutting down to what is necessary, the watchman reports that he tries to look for new options to ease his pocket. “Everyone pays attention to light, thing on. That’s what we can do”, he says.

The new tariff created by Aneel should remain active until April 2022. Before the change, the extra amount was R$ 9,492 and was replaced by R$ 14.20 per 100 kWh.