Together again? MC Poze’s ex appears on a watch with a photo of the two

Did reconciliation take place? After the separation announcement, former MC Poze do Rodo, Vivianne Noronha, appeared this Saturday morning (09/04) wearing a watch with a photo of the couple. In one of the clicks made on Instagram Stories, a male arm appears, possibly from the MC. Followers assured the column that Vivianne had changed the former couple’s photo last week.

The column reported last week the party the singer attended at the All in nightclub, in Rio de Janeiro. At the time, he was surrounded by women and in the company of other famous singers, including the rapper Orochi. The party did not stop at the club and Orochi organized an after party in his house, with the presence of Poze and other women.

Ex of MC Poze Vivianne Noronha appeared with a watchreproduction mc-poze She is ex of MC Pozereproduction MC POZE the relationship is overREPRODUCTION MC Poze and girlfriend MC Poze and Vivianne NoronhaReproduction/Instagram mc poze They have two children and are expecting a thirdPlay/ Instagram 0

After the night out was revealed, Vivianne and Poze stopped following each other on Instagram and hours later the breakup announcement appeared in an official statement on the MC’s Instagram. The singer was the target of criticism on the web for meeting with friends in a ballad filled with drink and loud music. He also fired a series of innuendos in Stories and displeased netizens.

On the other hand, who was surrounded by praise was his ex-partner, who has shown maturity in dealing with the breakup. The former couple announced their third pregnancy on 8/23. MC Poze, 20, and Vivianne, 17, are already the parents of Julia, 2, and Miguel, 8 months.