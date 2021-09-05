Tom Brady detonates NFL rule changes that ‘penalize defenders for offense mistakes’ and fires: ‘Disservice to sport’

One of the main names in the history of NFL, Tom Brady he doesn’t seem satisfied with the rule changes that have taken place in the sport in the recent past.

In an interview on the official website of Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a franchise that defends in the NFL, the quarterback harshly criticized the new regulations that almost exclusively protect athletes from offense and penalize defense at all times.

Tom Brady was emphatic that these changes had done a ‘disservice to the sport’ and said the quality of American football has dropped since he began his career.

“A quarterback should only throw the ball in certain places because his catcher is in danger of being hit. For example, when I used to play against Ray Lewis, I didn’t throw the ball into the middle of the field because…he hit [nossos recebedores] and took them out of the game. And now, every time you hit it will be a penalty on the defense. So I think they penalize defensive players for offensive mistakes,” said the ace.

“If you’re a quarterback, you need to protect yourself and your players. It shouldn’t be your opponent’s responsibility to protect you. It creates really bad habits for the players, because you feel, ‘I can basically do anything. run and don’t slip. I can throw my receiver on any cover and have no repercussions for it'”.

“So, in the end, I think it’s really a disservice to the sport, because the sport isn’t being played at a high level as I believe it was before. the fundamentals of how the sport should be”.