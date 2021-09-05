Toyota’s factory in Sorocaba-SP will have a third shift (Photo: Divulgation/Toyota)

THE Toyota announced last Thursday (02/09) that it will expand its factory located in Sorocaba-SP. Starting in January of next year, it will have another shift. The site is responsible for national production of Yaris It’s from Corolla cross. not to mention the etios, which is exported to countries in the Latin America.

This plant was inaugurated by the automaker in 2012. With the changes, the brand hopes to increase its production of locally made cars. According to the Toyota, the demand for products made there has increased. This is happening both in Brazil and in the rest of Latin America. Not to mention the brand’s sustainable growth strategy.

Toyota expands Sorocaba plant and generates 850 jobs

Some changes will take place at the factory, which will operate 24 hours on site. According to the Japanese automaker, the volume of vehicles produced annually there will grow by 25%. That means the number of units made there will increase. This number is from 122 thousand currently. The expectation is that this value will rise to 152 thousand cars a year.

The opening of this new shift will also represent the emergence of new employment opportunities. In this specific case of the factory of Sorocaba-SP, will be 450 vacancies. The selection process will start this month. But it doesn’t yet have a specific date to start.

the others 50 vacancies they are from jobs distributed in other factories. It is worth remembering that the brand is also installed in the cities of São Bernardo do Campo-SP, Porto-Feliz-SP it’s from Indaiatuba-SP. And there’s more. The supply chain can generate the hiring of 350 employees. That is, 850 vacancies as a whole.

“We worked hard to create this important moment in Toyota’s history in Brazil. It is being made possible thanks to the excellent integration we have made with all stakeholders involved in this initiative – employees, union, suppliers, concessionaires and the government.

In addition, I am sure that these 850 direct and indirect jobs that will be generated will positively impact Brazilian society in this very delicate period that we all live in”, says Rafael Chang, president of Toyota do Brasil, in a statement.

This increase also consolidates the factory as the largest producer of electric cars in the Latin America.

The construction of the factory was the result of an investment of $600 million. Then it went through another two investment cycles. One of BRL 1 billion, to increase the annual production of 74 thousand vehicles for 108 thousand units per annum. The second (from 1 billion, in 2019) served to modernize the facilities for the arrival of the Corolla Cross, which is sold in 22 countries in the region.

Lack of semiconductors and 3rd place in the ranking of brands

The semiconductor crisis affected several brands that have factories in Brazilian soil. THE Toyota was one of them. She suspended production on two units (Porto Feliz-SP and Sorocaba-SP) between the days August 18th and 27th. collective vacations were granted to the collaborators. But the effects weren’t that great.

Its performance in the 0km car market also deserves to be highlighted. In August, it was the third automaker with the highest number of vehicles. Who says this is Fenabrave. According to him, the Toyota sell 17,426 vehicles in the last month.

Two of its vehicles ended up among the best-selling passenger cars. We are talking about Corolla Cross (4,789 units sold) it’s the Corolla (4,354 units). already the Hilux remains among the three best-selling medium pickup trucks.