Two locations vaccinate against covid-19 this Sunday – Capital

Just this Saturday (04), 4,484 people were vaccinated against covid-19 in the Capital

By Adriano Fernandes | 09/04/2021 6:37 PM

Resident being vaccinated in the Capital. (Photo: Henrique Kawaminami)

Tomorrow (04), the city hall will continue to vaccinate public benefited by immunization, this Saturday (3rd). Only Guanandizão and Albano Franco’s drive-thru will serve the population, from 7:30 am to 5:00 pm, this Sunday (4th).

There will be reinforcement of the vaccination against covid-19 of people with a high degree of immunosuppression, from 18 years of age, as long as they have taken the second dose for at least 28 days. It is necessary to present a report, proving the comorbidity.

Seniors over 75 years old and who took the second dose until March 31 will also have a booster. The application of the 2nd dose of Pfizer, will be in those who took the first dose until 15 July. Those who took the 1st dose of Astrazeneca until July 6th and the 1st dose of Coronavac until August 14th should also complete the vaccination schedule.

Immunization – Just this Saturday (04), 4,484 people were vaccinated against covid-19 in the Capital. Since the start of immunization, 665,513 residents have taken the 1st dose of vaccines in Campo Grande, which is equivalent to 73.45%. Another 394,110 (43.5%) took both doses and 1,416 took the 3rd booster dose.