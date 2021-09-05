UFC: Derek Brunson dominates Darren Till and submits with rear naked choke in third round | combat

Derek Brunson starred in a monologue in the main event of the UFC Brunson vs. Till, this Saturday, in Las Vegas (USA). Against Darren Till, the American dominated his rival with his takedown game and got the submission with a rear naked choke at 2:13 of the third round to hit his fourth consecutive positive result. Number 5 in the ranking, the fighter is now approaching a chance to fight for the belt soon. The English lost for the third time in the last four performances.

1 out of 5 Derek Brunson beat Darren Till via submission at 2:13 min of the R3 — Photo: Getty Images Derek Brunson defeated Darren Till via submission at 2:13 min of the R3 — Photo: Getty Images

Till started better, controlling the distance well. Aware of the danger of the standup fight, the American managed a takedown before halfway through the first round. He stabilized the position, gave the Englishman little room and hit the ground and pound for about two minutes, when Till managed to get to his feet. Brunson tried to repeat the strategy that worked in the second round and sought the takedown all the time. The Englishman resisted in the first attack, but in the next he was placed with his back on the ground and controlled until the timer resets.

After losing two rounds, Till came back aggressive for the third round and landed good punches. When the moment seemed to be favorable to the Englishman, Brunson showed a sense of urgency, entered his rival’s legs, managed the takedown, dominated the back and fitted the rear naked choke to end the confrontation.

2 out of 5 Derek Brunson beat Darren Till via submission at 2:13 min of the R3 — Photo: Getty Images Derek Brunson defeated Darren Till via submission at 2:13 min of the R3 — Photo: Getty Images

Aspinall beats Spivac in the first round

3 out of 5 Tom Aspinall defeated Serghei Spivac via TKO at 2:30 min of R1 — Photo: Getty Images Tom Aspinall defeated Serghei Spivac by TKO at 2:30 min of R1 — Photo: Getty Images

In the co-main event of the event, Tom Aspinall took the initiative, chased his octagon opponent and managed to knock out Serghei Spivac at 2:30 in the first round. The Englishman defended a takedown attempt at the beginning and, in the first more incisive attack, hit a knee and a right elbow that took the Moldovan to the ground. He completed the service on the ground and pound, forcing the center referee to stop.

Rountree knocks out with knee stomp

Khalil Rountree rediscovered the path of victories in an unusual way. Dominant from the beginning, he didn’t give Modestas Bukauskas a chance and got the TKO at 2:30 in the second round after connecting a stomp on the Lithuanian’s knee, who fell to the ground immediately, unable to continue the match.

4 out of 5 Khalil Rountree defeated Modestas Bukauskas via TKO at 2:30 min R2 — Photo: Getty Images Khalil Rountree defeated Modestas Bukauskas by TKO at 2:30 in R2 — Photo: Getty Images

The result ended the streak of two defeats for the American, who now has nine wins, five setbacks and a “No Contest” in the cartel. Bukauskas suffered the third consecutive negative result.

UFC Brunson x Till

September 4, 2021, in Las Vegas (USA)

MAIN CARD (5 pm, Brasília time):

Derek Brunson defeated Darren Till via submission at 2:13 in the R3

Tom Aspinall beat Serghei Spivac by TKO at 2:30 in R1

Alex Morono defeated David Zawada via unanimous decision (triple 30-27)

Khalil Rountree defeated Modestas Bukauskas by TKO at 2:30 in R2

Paddy Pimblett beat Luigi Vendramini by TKO at 4m21s of R1

PRELIMINARY CARD:

Molly McCann defeated Ji Yeon Kim via unanimous decision (triple 29-28)

Jack Shore defeated Liudvik Sholinian via unanimous decision (triple 30-27)

Julian Erosa beat Charles Jourdain by submission at 2:56 of R3

Marc-André Barriault defeated Dalcha Lungiambula by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28 and 30-27)

5 out of 5 Confrontation in the top 15 of the light heavyweight. It’s live only in Combate! — Photo: Combat Confrontation in the top 15 of the light heavyweight. It’s live only in Combate! — Photo: Combat