UFC: Luigi Vendramini Knocked Out in First Round by Paddy Pimblett | combat

Vendramini started very strong, connected hard blows and saw the Englishman sway. He went up, put it down, worked the ground and pound, but gave Pimblett room to stand up again. The Brazilian continued to be more aggressive and maintained his superiority until there was about one minute to the end of the round. From there, Paddy Pimblett tried a takedown, his rival escaped and he hit a long string of punches that led to Luigi’s knockout.
Julian Erosa stands out on the preliminary card
In a reduced preliminary card, with only four fights, the highlight went to Julian Erosa. Facing Charles Jourdain, the American took advantage of an attempt to get up from his opponent to fit a tight hand triangle and settle the bill at 2m56s of the third round, in a confrontation that looked balanced until the moment of submission.
UFC Brunson x Till
September 4, 2021, in Las Vegas (USA)
MAIN CARD (5 pm, Brasília time):
Middleweight: Derek Brunson vs. Darren Till
Heavyweight: Tom Aspinall vs Serghei Spivac
Alex Morono defeated David Zawada via unanimous decision (triple 30-27)
Khalil Rountree defeated Modestas Bukauskas by TKO at 2:30 in R2
Paddy Pimblett beat Luigi Vendramini by TKO at 4m21s of R1
PRELIMINARY CARD:
Molly McCann defeated Ji Yeon Kim via unanimous decision (triple 29-28)
Jack Shore defeated Liudvik Sholinian via unanimous decision (triple 30-27)
Julian Erosa beat Charles Jourdain by submission at 2:56 of R3
Marc-André Barriault defeated Dalcha Lungiambula by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28 and 30-27)