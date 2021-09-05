UFC: Luigi Vendramini Knocked Out in First Round by Paddy Pimblett | combat

Vendramini started very strong, connected hard blows and saw the Englishman sway. He went up, put it down, worked the ground and pound, but gave Pimblett room to stand up again. The Brazilian continued to be more aggressive and maintained his superiority until there was about one minute to the end of the round. From there, Paddy Pimblett tried a takedown, his rival escaped and he hit a long string of punches that led to Luigi’s knockout.

Julian Erosa stands out on the preliminary card

In a reduced preliminary card, with only four fights, the highlight went to Julian Erosa. Facing Charles Jourdain, the American took advantage of an attempt to get up from his opponent to fit a tight hand triangle and settle the bill at 2m56s of the third round, in a confrontation that looked balanced until the moment of submission.