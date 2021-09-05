Unimed Londrina will have its own hospital with 150 beds

The cooperating physicians of the Unimed London, who turned 50 in 2021, approved in an assembly held this week, the construction of a hospital for the cooperative. Located in an area of ​​more than 100,000 m2, on Avenida dos Expedicionarios, close to Jardim Botânico, in the south zone, the project will have about 150 beds, in an area of ​​15,000 m2.

According to Omar Genha Taha, president of the cooperative, the hospital comes to fill an important gap in the city’s health. “This delivery will benefit all people who live in Londrina and region. We will have a highly qualified hospital to serve customers in the best way possible. There will be 150 more beds in Londrina”, he explains.

The definition of the project starts this month and the forecast is that the hospital will be delivered within three years. The investment will be over R$ 150 million and according to preliminary studies, initially the hospital should generate 800 jobs directly. “For the health area, this is a very important undertaking because it will bring technology and innovation”, complements the president.

The construction of the hospital will be monitored by a committee of cooperating physicians from different specialties. Unimed’s next step will be the definition and approval of projects.