Vaccination against Covid: more than 201 million doses were applied in Brazil; 31.34% are fully immunized | Vaccine

Brazil has already applied more than 201 million doses of vaccines against Covid, adding the first dose, the second and the single dose, since the beginning of the vaccination. There are 201,032,845 doses applied in total.
The population that completed the vaccination schedule and is immunized is 31.34%, with 66,862,534 doses applied.
Those who are partially immunized, that is, only the first dose of vaccines, are 134,170,311 people, which corresponds to 62.90% of the population.
The data are from the consortium of press vehicles released at 20:00 this Saturday (4)
From yesterday to today, the first dose was applied to 359,061 people, the second to 987,933 and the single dose to 1,791, a total of 1,348,785 doses applied.
The states with the highest percentage of the population immunized (with a second dose or a single dose) are Mato Grosso do Sul (46.16%), São Paulo (40%), Rio Grande do Sul (37.94%), Espírito Santo ( 34.94%) and Paraná (34.13%).
Among those whose population is partially immunized are São Paulo (74.02%), Rio Grande do Sul (67.23%), Santa Catarina (65.81%), Distrito Federal (65.56%) and Paraná (65.04%).
The survey is the result of a partnership of the press vehicles consortium, formed by G1, “O Globo”, “Extra”, “O Estado de S.Paulo”, “Folha de S.Paulo” and UOL. Vaccination data started to be monitored as of January 21st.
- Total number of people who are partially immunized (who received only one of the necessary doses): 134,170,311 (62.90% of the population)
- Total people who are fully immunized (who received two doses or a single dose): 66,862,534 (31.34% of the population).
- Total doses applied: 201,032,845 (84.78% of the doses distributed to the states)
- They released new data (24 states and the DF): AP, DF, ES, GO, PA, PE, RO, RR, RS, SC, TO, MA, PB, SE, AL, PI, MT, RN, MS, SP, RJ, BA, AM, PR, AC
- 2 states did not release data: CE and MG
Total vaccinated, according to governments, and the percentage in relation to the population of the state:
- AC: 1st dose – 478,688 (52.78%); 2nd dose – 207,547 (24.18%; single dose – 11,737
- AL: 1st dose – 1,837,476 (54.6%); 2nd dose – 813,096 (25.78%; single dose – 54,637
- AM: 1st dose – 2,348,722 (55.01%); 2nd dose – 984,167 (24.11%; single dose – 45,511
- AP: 1st dose – 418,654 (47.7%); 2nd dose – 136,092 (16.63%; single dose – 9,891
- BA: 1st dose – 8,790,196 (58.66%); 2nd dose – 3,892,992 (27.68%; single dose – 255,530
- EC: 1st dose – 5,386,529 (58.29%); 2nd dose – 2,373,962 (27.39%; single dose – 156,715
- DF: 1st dose – 2,028,546 (65.56%); 2nd dose – 839,640 (28.95%; single dose – 56,258
- ES: 1st dose – 2,570,120 (62.56%); 2nd dose – 1,321,661 (34.94%; single dose – 114,051
- GO: 1st dose – 4,269,404 (59.24%); 2nd dose – 1,939,449 (26.91%; single dose – 0
- MA: 1st dose – 3,700,645 (51.73%); 2nd dose – 1,535,129 (22.98%; single dose – 108,572
- MG: 1st dose – 13,416,019 (62.66%); 2nd dose – 5,525,797 (28.04%; single dose – 478,175
- MS: 1st dose – 1,844,208 (64.96%); 2nd dose – 1,075,583 (46.16%; single dose – 234,871
- MT: 1st dose – 2,023,925 (56.74%); 2nd dose – 786,386 (24.55%; single dose – 89,314
- PA: 1st dose – 4,079,495 (46.48%); 2nd dose – 2,462,786 (28.06%; single dose – 0
- PB: 1st dose – 2,494,780 (61.45%); 2nd dose – 974,534 (25.54%; single dose – 62,435
- PE: 1st dose – 5,685,410 (58.77%); 2nd dose – 2,457,418 (27.19%; single dose – 172,991
- PI: 1st dose – 1,877,689 (57.08%); 2nd dose – 765,781 (24.78%; single dose – 49,417
- PR: 1st dose – 7,543,480 (65.04%); 2nd dose – 3,638,639 (34.13%; single dose – 319,263
- RJ: 1st dose – 10,541,066 (60.36%); 2nd dose – 4,795,942 (29.34%; single dose – 328,453
- NB: 1st dose – 2,157,570 (60.59%); 2nd dose – 941,400 (28%; single dose – 55,528
- OR: 1st dose – 1,052,450 (57.98%); 2nd dose – 435,013 (23.96%; single dose – 0
- RR: 1st dose – 272,291 (41.72%); 2nd dose – 81,040 (13.89%; single dose – 9,647
- RS: 1st dose – 7,708,746 (67.23%); 2nd dose – 4,051,905 (37.94%; single dose – 298,499
- SC: 1st dose – 4,829,374 (65.81%); 2nd dose – 2,299,693 (31.34%; single dose – 0
- SE: 1st dose – 1,434,678 (61.35%); 2nd dose – 538,935 (24.75%; single dose – 39,952
- SP: 1st dose – 34,529,288 (74.02%); 2nd dose – 17,510,734 (40%; single dose – 1,148,046
- TO: 1st dose – 850,862 (52.94%); 2nd dose – 347,687 (23.5%; single dose – 30,033
How many doses each state received until September 4th
- AC: 953.833
- AL: 3,748,376
- AM: 4,699,280
- AP: 881.520
- BA: 16,883,448
- EC: 9,505318
- DF: 3,398,876
- ES: 4,637,890
- GO: 7,480,760
- MA: 6,448,451
- MG: 24,853,194
- MS: 3,323,280
- MT: 3,895,306
- PA: 9,301,000
- PB: 4,331,590
- PE: 10,513.140
- PI: 3,085,180
- PR: 12,980,820
- RJ: 18,296,626
- RN: 3,964,330
- RO: 1,799.188
- RR: 651,568
- RS: 13,906,256
- SC: 8,370,020
- SE: 2,353,400
- SP: 55,243,626
- TO: 1,612,170
- Total doses: figures released by state governments.
- Information on priority population and available doses is from the Ministry of Health.
- Population estimates are from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).
The media outlet consortium was formed in June 2020 in response to a decision by President Jair Bolsonaro to restrict access to data on the pandemic at the time. The bulletins currently report the number of people killed by coronaviruses, the number of infected people and the moving average, an indicator according to which it is possible to verify in which states the pandemic of the new coronavirus is increasing, decreasing or in stability.