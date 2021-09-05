Vaccination against Covid: more than 201 million doses were applied in Brazil; 31.34% are fully immunized | Vaccine

Brazil has already applied more than 201 million doses of vaccines against Covid, adding the first dose, the second and the single dose, since the beginning of the vaccination. There are 201,032,845 doses applied in total.

The population that completed the vaccination schedule and is immunized is 31.34%, with 66,862,534 doses applied.

Those who are partially immunized, that is, only the first dose of vaccines, are 134,170,311 people, which corresponds to 62.90% of the population.

The data are from the consortium of press vehicles released at 20:00 this Saturday (4)

From yesterday to today, the first dose was applied to 359,061 people, the second to 987,933 and the single dose to 1,791, a total of 1,348,785 doses applied.

The states with the highest percentage of the population immunized (with a second dose or a single dose) are Mato Grosso do Sul (46.16%), São Paulo (40%), Rio Grande do Sul (37.94%), Espírito Santo ( 34.94%) and Paraná (34.13%).

Among those whose population is partially immunized are São Paulo (74.02%), Rio Grande do Sul (67.23%), Santa Catarina (65.81%), Distrito Federal (65.56%) and Paraná (65.04%).

The survey is the result of a partnership of the press vehicles consortium, formed by G1, “O Globo”, “Extra”, “O Estado de S.Paulo”, “Folha de S.Paulo” and UOL. Vaccination data started to be monitored as of January 21st.

Total number of people who are partially immunized (who received only one of the necessary doses): 134,170,311 (62.90% of the population)

134,170,311 (62.90% of the population) Total people who are fully immunized (who received two doses or a single dose): 66,862,534 (31.34% of the population).

66,862,534 (31.34% of the population). Total doses applied: 201,032,845 (84.78% of the doses distributed to the states)

201,032,845 (84.78% of the doses distributed to the states) They released new data (24 states and the DF): AP, DF, ES, GO, PA, PE, RO, RR, RS, SC, TO, MA, PB, SE, AL, PI, MT, RN, MS, SP, RJ, BA, AM, PR, AC

AP, DF, ES, GO, PA, PE, RO, RR, RS, SC, TO, MA, PB, SE, AL, PI, MT, RN, MS, SP, RJ, BA, AM, PR, AC 2 states did not release data: CE and MG

Total vaccinated, according to governments, and the percentage in relation to the population of the state:

1 of 1 Vaccination in Brazil and in the states this Saturday — Photo: Arte G1 Vaccination in Brazil and in the states this Saturday — Photo: Arte G1

AC: 1st dose – 478,688 (52.78%); 2nd dose – 207,547 (24.18%; single dose – 11,737

AL: 1st dose – 1,837,476 (54.6%); 2nd dose – 813,096 (25.78%; single dose – 54,637

AM: 1st dose – 2,348,722 (55.01%); 2nd dose – 984,167 (24.11%; single dose – 45,511

AP: 1st dose – 418,654 (47.7%); 2nd dose – 136,092 (16.63%; single dose – 9,891

BA: 1st dose – 8,790,196 (58.66%); 2nd dose – 3,892,992 (27.68%; single dose – 255,530

EC: 1st dose – 5,386,529 (58.29%); 2nd dose – 2,373,962 (27.39%; single dose – 156,715

DF: 1st dose – 2,028,546 (65.56%); 2nd dose – 839,640 (28.95%; single dose – 56,258

ES: 1st dose – 2,570,120 (62.56%); 2nd dose – 1,321,661 (34.94%; single dose – 114,051

GO: 1st dose – 4,269,404 (59.24%); 2nd dose – 1,939,449 (26.91%; single dose – 0

MA: 1st dose – 3,700,645 (51.73%); 2nd dose – 1,535,129 (22.98%; single dose – 108,572

MG: 1st dose – 13,416,019 (62.66%); 2nd dose – 5,525,797 (28.04%; single dose – 478,175

MS: 1st dose – 1,844,208 (64.96%); 2nd dose – 1,075,583 (46.16%; single dose – 234,871

MT: 1st dose – 2,023,925 (56.74%); 2nd dose – 786,386 (24.55%; single dose – 89,314

PA: 1st dose – 4,079,495 (46.48%); 2nd dose – 2,462,786 (28.06%; single dose – 0

PB: 1st dose – 2,494,780 (61.45%); 2nd dose – 974,534 (25.54%; single dose – 62,435

PE: 1st dose – 5,685,410 (58.77%); 2nd dose – 2,457,418 (27.19%; single dose – 172,991

PI: 1st dose – 1,877,689 (57.08%); 2nd dose – 765,781 (24.78%; single dose – 49,417

PR: 1st dose – 7,543,480 (65.04%); 2nd dose – 3,638,639 (34.13%; single dose – 319,263

RJ: 1st dose – 10,541,066 (60.36%); 2nd dose – 4,795,942 (29.34%; single dose – 328,453

NB: 1st dose – 2,157,570 (60.59%); 2nd dose – 941,400 (28%; single dose – 55,528

OR: 1st dose – 1,052,450 (57.98%); 2nd dose – 435,013 (23.96%; single dose – 0

RR: 1st dose – 272,291 (41.72%); 2nd dose – 81,040 (13.89%; single dose – 9,647

RS: 1st dose – 7,708,746 (67.23%); 2nd dose – 4,051,905 (37.94%; single dose – 298,499

SC: 1st dose – 4,829,374 (65.81%); 2nd dose – 2,299,693 (31.34%; single dose – 0

SE: 1st dose – 1,434,678 (61.35%); 2nd dose – 538,935 (24.75%; single dose – 39,952

SP: 1st dose – 34,529,288 (74.02%); 2nd dose – 17,510,734 (40%; single dose – 1,148,046

TO: 1st dose – 850,862 (52.94%); 2nd dose – 347,687 (23.5%; single dose – 30,033

How many doses each state received until September 4th

AC: 953.833

AL: 3,748,376

AM: 4,699,280

AP: 881.520

BA: 16,883,448

EC: 9,505318

DF: 3,398,876

ES: 4,637,890

GO: 7,480,760

MA: 6,448,451

MG: 24,853,194

MS: 3,323,280

MT: 3,895,306

PA: 9,301,000

PB: 4,331,590

PE: 10,513.140

PI: 3,085,180

PR: 12,980,820

RJ: 18,296,626

RN: 3,964,330

RO: 1,799.188

RR: 651,568

RS: 13,906,256

SC: 8,370,020

SE: 2,353,400

SP: 55,243,626

TO: 1,612,170

Total doses: figures released by state governments.

Information on priority population and available doses is from the Ministry of Health.

Population estimates are from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).