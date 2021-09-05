Vasco asks the STJD to challenge the match with Brasil-RS after failure of the VAR

VAR’s technical problem kept Vasco’s goal annulment, which triggered the STJD (Photo: Rafael Ribeiro/Vasco)

Vasco’s board decided to ask the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) to challenge the match against Brasil de Pelotas, played on Friday, at the stadium of So Janurio, in Rio de Janeiro. The game ended tied at 1-1, but a second-half move in which the cruzmaltino team would signal the turn was wrongly annulled due to technical failures in the use of the VAR.

In the play in question, after Andrey’s free kick hit the crossbar, Daniel Amorim took the rebound and scored the goal. Field assistant Cipriano Sousa scored an offside. Video referee Gilberto Castro Junior instructed head judge Alisson Furtado to confirm the irregularity for failing to draw the offside lines. The camera angles available in the stadium did not allow the bid to be revised correctly.

“Next Monday, representatives of the club will go to the CBF headquarters to protest against the numerous interferences of arbitration in Vasco da Gama matches, as well as request the exclusion of the VAR in Serie B. The club will also join the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) with a request to challenge the match for serious infractions to the rules of the game, which were decisive in tarnishing its result”, says an excerpt from the note published by Vasco.

In addition to the problem presented in this game with the gacha team, the Rio de Janeiro club promises to go to CBF to ask for the interruption of the use of the VAR in Serie B. The technology was only introduced in the second round of the championship and has already had problems in other games, such as in Ponte Preta vs. Brusque.

“The CBF decided, in an extemporaneous and unjustified way, to start using the VAR from the return of the Brazilian Championship of Series B 2021, literally in the middle of the championship. The most unbelievable and disrespectful with the clubs that participate in the competition, and with their cheered, it was the CBF’s option for a ‘generic’ version of the already terrible VAR, with fewer cameras and technological resources. What was already too bad, got even worse and more unfair, as demonstrated by the absurdities that occurred in yesterday’s game (Friday Thursday) in So Janurio,” argues the club.

A similar situation happened in the final stretch of the 2020 Brazilian Nationals. On that occasion, Vasco asked for the annulment of the match against Internacional – in which they were defeated 2-0 – after the video referee failed to draw the offside lines in an irregular goal from the colorada team that just confirmed. Later, the STJD rejected the Vasco request.