Vasco will ask for contestation of the game with Brasil-RS and exclusion of the VAR in Serie B – 09/04/2021

In an official note published this afternoon (4), Vasco informed that it will call the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) to ask for the challenge of the match against Brasil de Pelotas, held yesterday (3), in São Januário, by Series B of the Brazilian Championship, “for very serious infractions to the rules of the game that were decisive to tarnish its result”. In addition, the club will request the exclusion of the VAR from the competition.

The game ended tied 1-1. During the match, Cruz-Maltino had a goal disallowed for offside, but the VAR was not able to verify the move and, therefore, the decision of the field referee prevailed.

During the Premiere broadcast, the image of the moment when the move should be analyzed was posted and pointed out that the arbitration would have made a mistake, but noting that Grupo Globo had not yet received the image with the VAR’s layout. Shortly thereafter, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) reported on what had happened.

Referee Alisson Sidnei Furtado consults the VAR during the match between Vasco and Brasil de Pelotas, in São Januário, for Serie B Image: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

The episode generated a lot of complaints from coach Lisca and also from Football Executive Director Alexandre Bird, minutes after the confrontation.

In the document, Vasco treated the impediment as “non-existent, with enough distance for there to be no doubt” and recalled the “uncalibrated” lines of the VAR in the duel with Internacional, for the 2020 Brazilian Nationals.

Also in the report, the club stated that “representatives will go to the headquarters of the CBF to protest against the numerous interferences of arbitration in Vasco da Gama matches, as well as requesting the exclusion of the VAR in Serie B”.

Throw in which striker Daniel Amorim, from Vasco, was offside Image: Reproduction

See full note:

“Last Friday night (09/03), the (increasingly) questionable Brazilian refereeing directly intervened in the result of a match by Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama. Once again. We witnessed a new episode of the VAR’s grotesque mistakes, which defined the result of the game, the positions in the competition table and the course of the championship.

A non-existent offside, with enough distance for there to be no doubt in the goal of the athlete Daniel Amorim, and a penalty in favor of the athlete Leo Matos, marked and then withdrawn by the referee, Mr. Alisson Sidnei Furtado, after consulting the technology that theoretically it aims to optimize the work of professionals in the field, operated by the video referee, Mr. Gilberto Rodrigues Castro Junior, they changed the score of what would be the victory of Vasco da Gama over Brasil-RS, in São Januário, by the 22nd round of the Brazilian Series B Championship.

In February 2021, by the 2020 Brazilian Championship, Vasco had already been harmed by the VAR and its “uncalibrated lines”, in the duel against Internacional, in São Januário. The justification at the time was “the low angle of the cameras, together with the shadow moving in the field”. About seven months after this unfortunate episode, which also interfered with the result on the field and could have even changed Vasco’s position in the table, avoiding relegation, what is the justification for the absence of the VAR impediment lines again? Seven months later, the lines are still “uncalibrated”? Why, then, did the refereeing not follow the protocol of the Refereeing Commission and inform the team captains of the absence of technology? And in the game against São Paulo, for the Copa do Brasil? Why don’t we have, so far, an answer about the unmarked penalty in favor of Vasco and other glaring mistakes?

CBF decided, extemporaneously and without justification, to start using the VAR from the return of the 2021 Series B Brazilian Championship, literally in the middle of the championship. The most unbelievable and disrespectful with the clubs participating in the competition, and with their fans, was the option of CBF for a “generic” version of the already bad VAR, with fewer cameras and technological resources. What was already very bad, became even worse and more unfair, as demonstrated by the absurdities that occurred in yesterday’s game in São Januário. On the CBF website, in an official statement about the beginning of the use of the VAR in the return of Series B, a note from the press office says that “the first games of the competition’s return will have the tool available to the referee teams, to assist and give more precision and justice to the dispute”. In a hurry, CBF instituted the VAR for the return, knowing that the lack of technical structure would cause problems.

In Serie A, the games take place with a minimum of nine cameras, which minimally allows there to be, almost always, a camera that makes it possible to mark the offside line (when, obviously, the common “technical problems” do not exist). Yesterday, the match was operated with only five cameras – as they are in almost all Serie B games – and, in Daniel Amorim’s legal goal, there was no camera that allowed the marking of the line on the athlete’s foot. If there were, for example, the traditional camera behind the goal – which yesterday did not exist – the marking could be made even more easily.

This shows that the use of VAR, erratic even with the maximum structure available, without the minimum necessary structure in Series B, is irresponsible and inconsequential.

Even with all the investment allocated by the Brazilian Football Confederation to the Arbitration Commission, there is no “accuracy and justice to the dispute” with the VAR operated in this way in Brazil. Nor with the competence of many of the referees scheduled for the games. As the referee of yesterday, who interpreted a penalty with conviction and without conviction, was convinced by the VAR that the interpretation of the latter was correct, as well as the uselessness of the VAR, whose operation is the responsibility of CBF.

Next Monday (09/06), representatives of the Club will go to the headquarters of the CBF to protest against the numerous interferences of arbitration in Vasco da Gama matches, as well as requesting the exclusion of the VAR in Series B. video is operating with the smallest number of professionals and structure in this championship, as previously stated by the National Arbitration Commission, and the consequent decrease in the accuracy of the technological resource is frequent, it makes no sense to operate in general. Continued attacks against fair play and the fairness of competition must cease immediately, until there is security in the procedures and technology adopted. We cannot allow the irresponsibility and recklessness of those who authorize the VAR to operate in this way, reaching the interests of our Club and the credibility of the competition.

Vasco da Gama, for some time now, has been calling for a thorough review of the entire arbitration process in the country. The truth is that the CBF and its Arbitration Commission managed to innovate and create a VAR that only exists in Brazil, where field referees are the assistants of video referees, and not the other way around. The protagonism needs to return to football, and not referees, as it has been in all CBF competition divisions. Errors are not isolated. Failures are more and more frequent. Measures need to be taken urgently.

The Club will also enter the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) with a request to challenge the match CR Vasco da Gama vs Grêmio Esportivo Brasil, held last Friday, at the São Januário stadium, in Rio de Janeiro, for serious infractions the rules of the game that were decisive in tarnishing its result.

Vasco da Gama hopes that the governing body of Brazilian football and the Sports Justice act effectively and immediately to prevent facts like those reported here from happening again, for the good of our footballl”