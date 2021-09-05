Vasco will ask for exclusion from VAR in Serie B and annulment of the game against Brasil-RS | Vasco

Vasco decided to request the exclusion of the VAR in Serie B and annulment of the game against Brasil-RS. In an official note released this Saturday, the São Januário club once again criticized the way the technology is used in Brazil, to the Arbitration Commission and the CBF. He also defined as “grotesque mistakes” what happened on Friday in São Januário.

The Vasco manifestation occurred one day after the 1 to 1 against the team from Rio Grande do Sul, a match that had another episode of refereeing problems. The main one occurred in the 37th minute of the second half, when Andrey hit a foul on the crossbar and, on the rebound, Daniel Amorim sent it to the goal. On the field, assistant Cipriano Sousa raised the flag and signaled the offside (see below).

Referee Alisson Furtado then awaited the VAR’s review. Three minutes later, he confirmed the offside. However, the lines were not drawn by the video arbiter. According to the CBF, “technical issues” caused the problem. Among the camera angles available in the transmission, there was no image that would allow the video referee to draw the offside lines and, therefore, following the VAR protocol, the main referee’s marking was maintained. The goal was in a legal position, according to the opinion of Central do Apito.

"The CBF decided, extemporaneously and without justification, to start using the VAR from the return of the 2021 Series B Brazilian Championship, literally in the middle of the championship. The most unbelievable and disrespectful to the clubs participating in the competition, and to their fans, it was the CBF's option for a "generic" version of the already terrible VAR, with fewer cameras and technological resources. What was already too bad, got even worse and more unfair, as demonstrated by the absurdities that occurred in yesterday's game in São Januário (…) Next Monday (09/06), representatives of the Club will go to the CBF headquarters to protest against the numerous interferences of arbitration in Vasco da Gama matches, as well as requesting the exclusion of the VAR from the Series B (…) The Club will also enter the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) with a request to challenge the match CR Vasco da Gama vs Grêmio Esportivo Brasil, held last Friday, at the São Januário stadium, in Rio January, by infra very serious actions to the rules of the game that were determinant to tarnish its result", says an excerpt from the note by Vasco.

Common in Serie A, the VAR debuted in Serie B on the return of the 2021 edition. On July 22, the CBF announced that the competition, as well as the final stages of the C and D series, would now rely on the technology.

Another bid also had the action of the VAR in the match on Friday in São Januário. Alisson Furtado scored a penalty on Léo Matos, still in the first half. When called by the VAR, the decision changed (see below).

It was the second time in 10 days that the VAR offside line has failed in competitions organized by the CBF. On the 25th, there was no image available of Athletico-PR’s goal disallowed against Santos, for the Copa do Brasil. The position of Vinicius Mingotti, from Hurricane, was apparently legal, but the little flag canceled the goal, and the VAR line was not available (see below).

In 2021, Vasco also played another part in the technology’s defect. In the 2-0 defeat by Internacional, on February 14, the first Colorado goal came with Rodrigo Dourado, in an apparently offside move. At the time of image analysis, the team that commanded the VAR was unable to draw the line. With the failure, the field decision was maintained. Vasco tried to challenge the game in the STJD, without success. The audio from the VAR booth, revealed by ge on February 25th, shows the uncertainty of the professionals in the booth faced with the impossibility of drawing the lines in the correct position.

Last Friday night (09/03), the (increasingly) questionable Brazilian refereeing directly intervened in the result of a match by Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama. Once again. We witnessed a new episode of the VAR’s grotesque mistakes, which defined the result of the game, the positions in the competition table and the course of the championship.

A non-existent offside, with enough distance for there to be no doubt in the goal of the athlete Daniel Amorim, and a penalty in favor of the athlete Leo Matos, marked and then withdrawn by the referee, Mr. Alisson Sidnei Furtado, after consulting the technology that theoretically it aims to optimize the work of professionals in the field, operated by the video referee, Mr. Gilberto Rodrigues Castro Junior, they changed the score of what would be the victory of Vasco da Gama over Brasil-RS, in São Januário, by the 22nd round of the Brazilian Series B Championship.

In February 2021, for the 2020 Brazilian Championship, Vasco had already been harmed by the VAR and its “uncalibrated lines”, in the duel against Internacional, in São Januário. The justification at the time was “the low angle of the cameras, together with the shadow moving in the field”. About seven months after this unfortunate episode, which also interfered with the result on the field and could have even changed Vasco’s position in the table, avoiding relegation, what is the justification for the absence of the VAR impediment lines again? Seven months later, are the lines still “out of calibration”? Why, then, did the refereeing not follow the protocol of the Refereeing Commission and inform the team captains of the absence of technology? And in the game against São Paulo, for the Copa do Brasil? Why don’t we have, so far, an answer about the unmarked penalty in favor of Vasco and other glaring mistakes?

CBF decided, extemporaneously and without justification, to start using the VAR from the return of the 2021 Series B Brazilian Championship, literally in the middle of the championship. The most unbelievable and disrespectful with the clubs that participate in the competition, and with their fans, was the option of CBF for a “generic” version of the already bad VAR, with fewer cameras and technological resources. What was already very bad, became even worse and more unfair, as demonstrated by the absurdities that occurred in yesterday’s game in São Januário. On the CBF website, in an official statement about the beginning of the use of the VAR in the return of Series B, a note from the press office says that “the first games of the competition’s return will have the tool available to the referee teams, to assist and give more precision and justice to the dispute”. In a hurry, CBF instituted the VAR for the return, knowing that the lack of technical structure would cause problems.

In Serie A, the games take place with a minimum of nine cameras, which minimally allows there to be, almost always, a camera that makes it possible to mark the offside line (when, obviously, the common “technical problems” do not exist). Yesterday, the match was operated with only five cameras – as they are in almost all Serie B games – and, in Daniel Amorim’s legal goal, there was no camera that allowed the marking of the line on the athlete’s foot. If there were, for example, the traditional camera behind the goal – which yesterday did not exist – the marking could be even more easily performed.

This shows that the use of VAR, erratic even with the maximum structure available, without the minimum necessary structure in Series B, is irresponsible and inconsequential.

Even with all the investment allocated by the Brazilian Football Confederation to the Arbitration Commission, there is no “accuracy and justice in the dispute” with the VAR operated in this way in Brazil. Nor with the competence of many of the referees scheduled for the games. As the referee of yesterday, who interpreted a penalty with conviction and without conviction, was convinced by the VAR that the interpretation of the latter was correct, as well as the uselessness of the VAR, whose operation is the responsibility of CBF.

Next Monday (09/06), representatives of the Club will go to the headquarters of the CBF to protest against the numerous interferences of arbitration in Vasco da Gama matches, as well as requesting the exclusion of the VAR in Series B. video is operating with the smallest number of professionals and structure in this championship, as previously stated by the National Arbitration Commission, and the consequent decrease in the accuracy of the technological resource is frequent, it makes no sense to operate in general. Continued attacks against fair play and the fairness of competition must cease immediately, until there is security in the procedures and technology adopted. We cannot allow the irresponsibility and recklessness of those who authorize the VAR to operate in this way, reaching the interests of our Club and the credibility of the competition.

Vasco da Gama, for some time now, has been calling for a thorough review of the entire arbitration process in the country. The truth is that the CBF and its Arbitration Commission managed to innovate and create a VAR that only exists in Brazil, where field referees are the assistants of video referees, and not the other way around. The protagonism needs to return to football, and not referees, as it has been in all CBF competition divisions. Errors are not isolated. Failures are more and more frequent. Measures need to be taken urgently.

The Club will also enter the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) with a request to challenge the match CR Vasco da Gama vs Grêmio Esportivo Brasil, held last Friday, at the São Januário stadium, in Rio de Janeiro, for serious infractions the rules of the game that were decisive in tarnishing its result.