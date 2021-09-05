Verón opens the doors of Estudiantes to Felipe Melo

With an uncertain future at Palmeiras, Felipe Melo continues to have his name up for debate in Argentina. After the defensive midfielder reinforced his affection for Boca Juniors and ensured that he would not play for River Plate, this time the Verdão player received a message from Juan Sebastián Verón, president of Estudiantes de La Plata.

On Friday, 03, Felipe Melo gave an interview to the Argentine channel Tyc Sports and commented on Verón, saying that he is his ultimate football idol. The current president of Estudiantes posted this excerpt of the video and took the opportunity to open the doors of his club to the steering wheel.

“Great Felipe Melo, ace!! If you don’t follow in December at Palmeiras, we’ll be waiting for you in La Plata. Pincha (the club’s nickname) would be decorated for you,” wrote Verón.

In the interview on Friday, Felipe Melo made a point of saying that Verdão will always come first. His contract with the club is valid until the end of the year, and Maurício Galiotte has already warned that he will not renew his relationship. Thus, the player will need to wait for the election, which takes place in November, to know the intention of the president chosen to replace the current president.

“I give priority to Palmeiras, because I was champion of everything and I am captain of the team. If Palmeiras doesn’t want me and Boca does, we’ll have to talk. Here in Brazil, my name takes on great proportions in the debates. of course I love Palmeiras. Otherwise, they start saying that I’m wanting to go out to Boca or someone else,” said the player.

Since he debuted for Palmeiras, in 2017, Felipe Melo has scored 213 matches and 12 goals for the club. In the current season, the defensive midfielder has already played 32 games.