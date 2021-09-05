Volkswagen T-Cross reaches the 2022 line without manual transmission and up to R$4,900 more expensive

After Nivus, Volkswagen inserted the 2022 T-Cross line on its official website. Visually, the main novelty is the new Volkswagen logo, which debuted on Nivus here in Brazil. Obviously, the model became more expensive, costing between R$ 96,290 and R$ 144,790. The increases ranged between R$ 2,900 and R$ 4,900.

BEFORE BUYING OR SELLING YOUR CAR, DISCOVER THE RIGHT PRICE TO DO THE BEST DEAL. Select one of the brands on the side and follow the steps indicated on the following pages to find the KBB Price for new or used cars.

The manual 200TSI version is discontinued and replaced in the range by Sense, which is available for both PCD and retail. The good news is that all versions have a digital panel, the Sense and 200 TSI versions use an eight-inch screen, the same as the Taos Comfortline. Comfortline and Highline configurations use Active Info Display with 10.25 inch screen.

Something that promises to cause controversy is the interior finish. All versions feature blue plastic that contrasts with lighter plastic on the 200 TSI, while Cmfortline uses a darker shade. The top of the line Highline uses white plastic at the bottom. With the exception of the Sense version, all configurations are equipped with the 10.1-inch VW Play media center.

Among the options, a highlight is the new Interative IV package for the 200 TSI version, which adds a rear view camera, electrically folding mirrors with tilt-down function, 17” light-alloy wheels with low rolling resistance tires and sensors. front and rear parking. Mechanically, the T-Cross follows with the 1.0 TSI engine of 128 hp and 20.4 kgfm of torque in the first three summers and the 1.4 of 150 hp and 25.5 kgfm of torque at the top of the line.

Check out the new prices: