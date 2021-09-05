Watch the goals! Palmeiras faces “Palmeiras” at Allianz Parque in uniform and everything!

Coach Abel Ferreira wanted to simulate the reality of a match and asked for a training game at Allianz Parque. This Saturday morning, Palmeiras verde faced the white Palmeiras and the whole cast prepared for the sequence of Brasileirão 2021.

Remembering that on the next 12th, Palmeiras and Flamengo will face each other at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo, for the twentieth round of the national tournament.

The white team won the match. The goals were scored by Deyverson, Patrick de Paula, Kuscevic and Ron.

With Abel Ferreira watching, the green shirt team entered with Jailson; Mayke, Felipe Melo, Luan and Victor Luís (Marcos Rocha); Gabriel Menino, Zé Rafael (Danilo) and Gustavo Scarpa; Gabriel Veron, Willian and Luiz Adriano. The white team played with Mateus Oliveira; Breno Lopes, Danilo Barbosa (Michel), Kuscevic and Renan; Matheus Fernandes, Patrick de Paula and Dudu (Raphael Veiga); Ron, Wesley and Deyverson.

