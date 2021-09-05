‘We hear the silence of death’

In another shocking account in the recently released book “De Door to Door”, Luciano Huck details the terrible day of May 24, 2015, when the twin-engine plane he was on with Angelica and their children crashed in Mato Grosso do Sul, while the family left the Pantanal, and says that all were alive by a “miracle”.

“We were all in panic. (…) With about 130 kilometers to Campo Grande airport, the noise of the plane changed. The panel showed that one of the engines had gone out. From then on, we lived the worst four minutes of ours. lives”, he reports in the chapter “Survivors”.

“The plane began to lose height more quickly. Nervousness took over everyone. Our children’s eyes were filled with fear. The captain bent the twin-engine to the other side, in the direction of Campo Grande. The children began to scream. there was no doubt that we wouldn’t reach the airport,” he continues.

Luciano Huck reports in a book the accident of his son Benício: ‘I saw Angelica throw herself on the floor, screaming at the door of the operating room’

He also narrates the fear he felt at the time and the attempt to remain centered to protect the family:

“‘We’re not going to land, we’re going to fall,’ I told them, looking each one in the eye. ‘Everyone puts on their belts and lowers their heads.’ Benício (the middle child) was in front of me. Angelica was in front of me. in front of Joaquim (the firstborn) Léa (the nanny) grabbed Eva (the daughter) Second later, already close to the ground, the pilots turned off the engines. “.

‘The children cried a lot’

Huck says that the twin-engine crashed into the ground three times until it skidded sideways and stopped: “Before that, I saw Angelica flying out of her seat and hitting her head on the opposite side of the cabin. pilot expertise”.

According to the book, when the pilot finally opened the plane’s door, they were all covered in dirt, in a kind of “trance”.

“The children cried a lot. I feared that Eva had suffered an internal injury: she complained of pain in her stomach. Angelica walked in circles, desperate. Later, in the hospital, we found out that I was the only passenger to be hurt more seriously. the 11th vertebra”, wrote Luciano, thanking the good performance of the pilot and co-pilot, who managed to save everyone.

trauma after accident

The presenter says that it took many months for the family to overcome the trauma.

“We talked about the accident during dinner, before bed, elaborating on both the trauma and our luck. (…) It would be up to us, from then on, to transform that experience into a new and better way of conducting life” .

Life lesson

The new presenter of “Domingão” ends the chapter reflecting on his success, fame, money and mentions the great lesson he learned from what happened.

“The accident was a slap in the face. It was as if God had shaken me violently, confronting me not only with my death, but with that of my entire family. The fall took me out of my comfort zone for good. reflect on why God had been so generous to me, on what my calling would be in this second chance, in this new life…. From the door into the house, it was clear that Angelica and I should prioritize even more what already it was priorities: our family (…). From the door out, I started a crusade for knowledge. I want to learn and thus contribute so that my story could go well beyond that biography of those who make fame, success and money”.

Investigation pointed out lack of fuel in the aircraft

According to Luciano in the book, the report by the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Cenipa), of the Brazilian Air Force, published months later, revealed that the EMB-820C Carajá model plane was not ready to take off. Two essential pieces of equipment on the aircraft were broken: the voice data recorder (one of the black boxes) and the aerodynamic system that reduces air resistance.

Also, the left wing fuel level sensors were in swapped positions. This made the pilots think there was more fuel in that wing, and there wasn’t, so the plane crashed.

The expert examination was only completed this year and showed that neither the pilot nor the co-pilot were to blame for the accident.