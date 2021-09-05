What is global warming?

How’s the weather today? Or was it time? Although they look the same, climate and weather forecast are different things: while one refers to meteorological factors and other long-term variables, the other is linked to specific phenomena of that day or week.

But the relationship between the two exists and experiencing intense changes in both, may be a sign that we are not taking care of the planet as we should and are the result of global warming. Let’s understand the difference below.

What is the difference in weather and weather forecast?

You’ve certainly heard about climate change, the topic was highlighted in the UN’s IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) report, published recently, which pointed out that we have reached the point where part of these changes are made to the planet by the action of human beings. it is irreversible.

But what actually is weather? For example, “sunny weather”, or “cloudy”, for example, although these expressions are common in everyday life, they are wrong. This is because the conditions that define the climate of a region lack a long-term analysis and more complex variables.

“The climate of a region needs 30 years of meteorological data to be defined and the factors that define it are latitude, topography, proximity to the ocean, ocean currents and the area, which can be urban or rural. The climate is an average of meteorological weather data”, explains Fabio Luiz Teixeira Gonçalves, PhD in Meteorology from the University of São Paulo (USP) and professor at the Department of Atmospheric Sciences at the IAG (Institute of Astronomy, Geophysics and Atmospheric Sciences).

The weather, or the so-called weather forecast, [esse sim, pode estar ensolarado], varies according to more momentary factors, such as air humidity, arrival of a cold front, rain and cloud displacement.

Still, the weather forecast follows ?average? of the climate in which it finds itself, for example, snowing in Salvador is something unlikely to happen. But it can be hot in the morning and cooler or milder weather in the afternoon.

The meteorologist brings as a practical example, the comparison of walking with a dog.

“The weather forecast is always referred to rapid changes in the same weather variables, from hours to a week. For example, a dog walking with its owner on a leash, the dog goes everywhere sniffing, this is the weather ‘weather’ , but still, on average, he is the owner, which we can understand as climate”, explains Gonçalves.

What explains extreme weather phenomena?

Excessive heat in cold Europe or snow in places where thermometers commonly did not have such low measurements: when checking the news, the impression we get is that the dog in the previous example, which represents the weather forecast, has broken its leash and is running far away from its owner [o clima].

These effects are increasingly noticeable and are linked to climate change, which causes extreme meteorological phenomena, including ?freezing? from Europe and North America, according to the study published in the journal Nature Climate Change, which pointed out that changes in ocean currents that carry hot water from the tropics to Europe, can cause an imbalance that will cause freezing waves on the European continent and in Europe. North America.

However, even with the risk of freezing cold, the bill is again with global warming. “Climate changes have always occurred. These are long-term changes, referring to factors that are added to the natural variability of the sun, the position of the Earth’s orbit, but the current changes are of anthropic origin [causada pelos seres humanos] and not natural,” explains the meteorologist.

Gonçalves warns that the main culprit is the release of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. “These changes have been rapid and with clear impacts, which we have been experiencing especially in recent weeks. With this warming scenario, extreme weather events (which are part of the weather forecast, such as storms or droughts) occur and will occur with greater frequency” , alert.