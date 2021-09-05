What is Hodgkin’s Lymphoma? Understand the cancer of commentator Caio Ribeiro | Science and Health

VIDEO: Caio Ribeiro reveals that he is undergoing cancer treatment

“Me I was diagnosed with lymphoma, which is called Hodgkin’s lymphoma.. The good news is that it has a 95% (chance of) cure and my body is responding very well to the treatment. I’m already in the penultimate chemotherapy session, I’m strong, with a good head,” said the 46-year-old commentator.

The announcement made by Caio Ribeiro raised questions about the type of cancer, how it is treated and what the main symptoms are. Check below Answers to Top Questions About Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Is Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Cancer?

yes it is a cancer. According to INCA (National Cancer Institute), lymphoma or Hodgkin’s Disease is a type of cancer that originates in the lymphatic system, set of organs and tissues throughout the body. Formed by vessels and ganglia, the lymphatic system is responsible for producing and maturing the body’s defense cells, in addition to draining and filtering excess body fluid.

What are the main symptoms of Hodgkin’s lymphoma?

In general, the patient notices the presence of lymph nodes, which present themselves as lumps, often painless. In Caio’s case, the lump was noticed in his neck. These groins often appear on the neck, armpits and groin as well. Other symptoms depend on where the cancer is, but can include fever, weight loss, weakness, and swelling in the abdomen.

How is Hodgkin’s lymphoma diagnosed?

INCA informs that the diagnosis of Hodgkin’s lymphoma is obtained through biopsy of the affected region. Biopsy consists of removing a small part or all of the lymph node, which is then sent for laboratory examination. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Hodgkin’s lymphoma can be classified into two groups: classic Hodgkin’s lymphoma and Hodgkin’s lymphoma with nodular lymphocytic predominance, present in only 5% of cases.

How is Hodgkin’s lymphoma treated?

According to information from the Sírio-Libanês Hospital in São Paulo, the treatment of Hodgkin’s lymphoma is based on factors such as the patient’s age, general clinical status, type and location of the lymphoma. Various types of treatment can be performed for Hodgkin’s lymphoma, eg chemotherapy, radiotherapy, monoclonal antibodies and high-dose chemotherapy with bone marrow transplant. The two main forms of treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma are chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Caio Ribeiro, for example, said he is undergoing chemotherapy, which can lead to hair loss.

What are the differences between Hodgkin’s lymphoma and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma?

Despite having similar symptoms, Hodgkin’s and non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas are different. According to the Oswaldo Cruz Hospital, in Rio de Janeiro, the difference between them lies in the characteristics of the cells found in the tumor. Only after biopsy is it possible to differentiate. Hodgkin’s lymphoma has a high cure rate with first-line chemotherapy. This means that, in the first type of treatment that the patient undergoes, he has a good chance of showing good results.