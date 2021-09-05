What is known and what remains to be known about the case of the nanny who jumped off a building in Salvador to escape her employer’s aggression | Bahia

THE nanny was recorded walking between buildings after leaving the apartment through the bathroom window. (watch here)

Images showed the employee passing out after a series of blows. After a sequence of slaps, punches, kicks and hair pulling, Raiana gets up and approaches a glass door to breathe. She loses balance and falls unconscious. During the fall, the nanny even crashes into one of Melina’s daughters, who also falls to the ground.

On Friday (3), Raiana said that she fainted after being attacked because, in addition to the violence, she did not eat at work.

In an interview with Fantástico, Raiana spoke about the routine of aggressions experienced inside Melina França’s apartment. ‘It was very mean,’ said the nanny. (Watch below)

'It was very mean', says nanny who jumped from the 3rd floor of a building to escape her mistress

The case took place on the morning of Wednesday, August 25th. Raiane Ribeiro jumped from the third floor to escape aggression. She also said that she was kept in a private prison by her boss Melina Esteves França.

Before jumping, Raiana even sent an audio message asking family members for help in a messaging app. On the same day, she was discharged after being admitted to the State General Hospital (HGE). The young woman suffered a broken foot.

Raiana Ribeiro had been working as a nanny at Melina’s house for a week, taking care of her triplets daughters. Children are 1 year and 9 months old.

On September 26, Melina testified for about six hours. Upon arriving at the building where she lives, after leaving the police station, she was booed by neighbors.

A day later, on Friday (27), at least four former employees of Melina testified to the police and reported being victims of similar crimes.

On Sunday morning (29), a group of people gathered in front of the building where the nanny jumped from the third floor. They made a demonstration in support of the victim and asked for justice for the case.

VIDEO: Security camera shows aggression against nanny who jumped from building in Salvador

Melina Esteves França has not spoken to the press yet. On Thursday (1st), the businesswoman’s lawyer announced that he left the case, but did not detail the reason.

The Civil Police did not release information about the investigations into the cases. The agency justifies that it hasn’t done this yet so as not to interfere in the calculation.

There is no official confirmation that Melina França has not paid the former employees. Police do not confirm the victims’ statements. It just says that it investigates.

