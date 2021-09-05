When does the movie hit Disney+?

New Marvel movie is playing in theaters but will come to Disney+ later

The film Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings, gives Marvel Studios, has just opened in theaters, featuring the franchise’s newest superhero and helping to establish a new range of concepts and characters for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

But as moviegoing is still a slow-paced habit in the COVID-19 pandemic, many fans want to know when the new Marvel movie will be available for streaming. Disney+, home of all the studio’s productions.

So, let’s help you clarify this question:

Where can you watch Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings these days?

Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings is on exclusive exhibition in movie theaters. The film is the first from Marvel Studios not to have an immediate digital release since Avengers: Endgame. According to Bob Chapek, CEO of Disney, the film will serve as an experiment to measure audience adhesion to movie theaters, and may define the fate of the company’s next productions, such as eternal.

When did Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings debut on Disney+?

So far, Disney has not revealed an official date for the arrival of Shang-Chi to streaming. However, the company had previously announced that the film will have a window of 45-day cinema-only screening, which means that Shang-Chi must land at Disney+ after this time.

It’s safe to say, therefore, that the new Marvel Studios movie should hit Disney+ around October 20th, making it available to all platform subscribers.

