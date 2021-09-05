When Marvel Movie Comes to Disney+

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings won exclusive movie debut, with no Premium Access on streaming. Thus, following the studio’s strategy, the Marvel movie should arrive in mid-October at Disney+.

With the arrival of streaming, Disney defined a rule for movie releases. Films enter the Disney+ catalog at no extra cost after 45 days of their premiere.

In the case of Shang-Chi, the world premiere was on September 3rd – despite having arrived on September 2nd in Brazil. With that, if Disney sticks to the strategy, the Marvel movie arrives on October 18 at Disney+.

Of course this is a prediction. Soon, Disney+ is expected to officiate a date for Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on display

“Shang-Chi must face the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization,” reads the official synopsis.

The cast of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings features Simu Liu, Michelle Yeoh, Awkwafina, Florian Munteanu, Tony Chiu-Wai Leung and Ronny Chieng.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, from The Glass Castle, with a screenplay by Dave Callaham, who wrote Wonder Woman 1984 and Godzilla (2014).

On Instagram, Simu Liu talked about the importance of Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings for Asian representation.

“Shang Chi is more than just a movie – it’s a celebration of our culture and a rallying cry for the forgotten, the invisible and the ignored. It’s a reminder to take up space, stand firm and be outspoken.”

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is playing in theaters.

