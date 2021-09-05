where to watch, likely lineups, game schedule

Brazil welcomes Argentina this Sunday from 4 pm (GMT) at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo, in search of a victory that will allow them to maintain the perfect campaign that they have been doing so far in the World Cup Qualifiers , in addition to getting a rematch on the team that took the title of the last edition of the Copa America.

The Brazilian team arrives packed for the confrontation, occupying the first position of the classification with 21 points, after seven victories in seven matches. And the last triumph was achieved on Thursday (2), over Chile, by 1-0, in a game held at the Monumental stadium in Santiago.

However, if the team led by coach Tite has been adding important points in the competition, even with questionable football, Argentina has also arrived at a very positive moment. The team led by Lionel Scaloni is second in the standings, with 15 points, and comes from a 3-1 victory over Venezuela.

And the match held in São Paulo will have one more ingredient, it will be the first among the teams since the Copa América final, which was won by the team of Argentine star Lionel Messi thanks to a 1-0 victory at the Maracanã stadium on the day July 10.

Goalkeeper Weverton, who was not on the field in the final of the last Copa América, but who was one of the highlights of Brazil over Chile, knows very well the importance of the game against the Argentines: “It will certainly be a great game. Despite the game being in Brazil, we know the quality of Argentina and the squad. I believe it will be a well-fought and open game. […]. It’s a classic, a great dispute, and we hope to be able to play a good game and win another one, which is our main objective”.

Argentine striker Lautaro Martínez also highlighted the importance of the match, who, after the victory over the Venezuelans, said: “The game against Brazil will be beautiful. They are unique matches and we are going to prepare ourselves in the best possible way”.

Where to watch Brazil vs Argentina

Globo, SportTV and GE (globoesporte.com)

Probable squad from Brazil

Weverton;

Danilo, Militão, Lucas Veríssimo and Alex Sandro;

Casemiro, Gerson, Everton Ribeiro and Lucas Paquetá;

Neymar and Gabigol.

Argentina lineup likely

Emiliano Martínez;

Molina, Romero, Otamendi and Acuña;

De Paul, Paredes, Lo Celso;

Messi, Lautaro Martínez and Di María.

Writing with Agência Brasil