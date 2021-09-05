Where to watch Náutico x Guarani live; see Brasileirão Serie B lineups

Top Stories How to recover clothes with rust: check this very easy step by step

Football live in this Saturday (4) brings the confrontation between the teams of Nautical and Guarani, valid for the 22nd round of the Brasileirão Series B. Thus, the match takes place on the lawn of the Estádio dos Aflitos, in Recife. Finally, the game is scheduled to start at 5:15 pm (Brasilia time).

Live Football: Nautical Seeks Recovery

For starters, Timbu was in a good sequence throughout the first round of Serie B. By the way, Náutico led the leaderboard for several rounds. However, the alvirrubros lost their breath; and went through bad times. Thus, Nautico went through five straight defeats before getting back on their feet. Finally, the team won one game and drew another in the last two rounds of the Brasileirão Serie B; and occupies the sixth position in the competition table.

Live football: Guarani eyeing the G4

On the other hand, Bugre has a campaign of ups and downs throughout this season of Brasileirão. However, Guarani’s team improved in the last rounds; and already sees chances of entering the G4 of the Brasileirão Serie B. For this, Bugre needs to win and root for the stumbling blocks of his opponents above in the classification.

Broadcast: Where to watch Náutico vs Guarani live and online on TV

Thus, the live football exhibition this Saturday (04/09) with the duel between Náutico and Guarani will be by SportTV and Premiere. Therefore; fans will be able to follow all live bids from their devices. That is, mobile devices; desktops and smartTVs.

Datasheet: Náutico x Guarani live and online

Phase/Tournament: 22nd round – Brasileirão Série B

Date: 09/04/2021

Hour: 5:15 pm (Brasilia time)

Local: Aflitos Stadium, Recife / PE

Arbitration: Rafael Traci / SC

Where to watch: SportTV and Premiere

Probable escalations

NAUTICAL: Alex Alves; Hereda, Yago, Rafael Ribeiro and Rafinha; Trinity, Djavan; Jean Carlos and Trindade; Vinícius, Márcio Carvalho and Caio Dantas

Technician: Marcelo Chamusca

GUARANI: Rafael Martins, Pablo, Thales, Carlão and Bidu; Bruno Silva, Rodrigo Andrade and Andrigo; Bruno Sávio, Júlio César and Lucão do Break.

Technician: Daniel Paulista

