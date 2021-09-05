Who receives from the 6th to the 10th of September

key points Beneficiaries of emergency aid can now withdraw the 5th installment;

Due to the holiday, only three groups receive next week;

The value varies between R$150 and R$375.

Next week, the amounts of the fifth installment of Emergency Aid will be released for withdrawal from born in april, may and june. Payment is made according to the beneficiary’s birthday month.

What is the amount paid for Emergency Assistance?

With a variation in the benefit amount due to the composition of the family, if you have only one member, the benefit is BRL 150 a month; with more than one person, the family starts to receive the value of R$250.

Families that are headed by a woman without a spouse or partner, with at least one person of legal age, the value is BRL 375.

Schedule of emergency aid withdrawals for the general public

Note that due to the national independence holiday, September 7th, no group will be covered. The following day, Wednesday (8), payments remain suspended. That is why, next week there will only be three days of payment.

Birth month 5th installment January September 1st February September 2nd March September 3rd April september 6th May September 9th June September 10th July September 13th August September 14th September September 15th October September 16 November September 17th December September 20

I was not included in the emergency aid extension, what to do?

Those who were denied emergency aid in 2021 had until July to request a review of the benefit. But, among several complaints about the system that was down, many people were unable to ask for a correction.

Those who missed the deadline to contest the emergency aid must wait for the opening of a new period. This is because of the fine-tooth comb on the monthly benefit that the government makes, verified by Dataprev in order to analyze any inconsistencies or irregularities in the payment of the benefit.

There is still no information disclosed on when the new benefit contestation date will be opened.

Where will I receive?

Payment is made through the Caixa Tem application, created by Caixa Econômica Federal to pay for Emergency Aid first, but later it ended up including other benefits.

Last year, it was determined that the Bolsa Família benefit would also be paid through Caixa Tem. The decision was one of the ways found to enable Caixa to increase its range of customers and thus be able to offer more services.

What is Caixa Tem?

The application is a Digital Social Savings program that offers users unlimited transfers, up to three transactions per month to other banks and a limit between R$600 and R$1,000 per day.

In addition, a virtual debit card is made available by the bank, which can be requested through the application.

In the application you can find other information such as PIS Abono Salarial and Unemployment Insurance, which are paid by Caixa.

How to withdraw money?

Step by step to withdraw from the ATM and lottery:

The withdrawal is carried out without a card, so click on the “Enter” button on the ATM keyboard.

Click on the “Emergency Aid Withdrawal” button.

Enter your CPF number and click the “Confirm” button.

Enter the six-digit code that was generated in the Caixa Tem application and press the “Confirm” button.

Choose a withdrawal amount and press the “Enter” button.

Wait for the money to be released.

How to generate the code to make withdrawals?

Access your digital savings account in the app;

Once this is done, tap the withdrawal option and inform the amount you want to withdraw;

When informing the value, a code will be generated;

The beneficiary will write down this code and use it to withdraw at an ATM or lottery.

How to make the withdrawal with code?

Go to a Caixa self-service terminal;

Tap the “Enter” button on the keyboard;

Select the option “Emergency Aid Withdrawal”;

Enter your CPF number and click on the “Confirm” button;

Enter the six-digit code that was generated in the Caixa Tem application and press the “Confirm” button;

Select a withdrawal amount and press the “Enter” button.

When finished, the chosen value will be delivered next.

Who will be excluded from payment?

Citizen hired with a formal contract while receiving the benefit;

Citizens who receive unemployment insurance, social security benefits or assistance from the Federal Government;

Death of the beneficiary;

Receipt of pension;

Recipient’s arrest; and

Military or middle class applicants.

