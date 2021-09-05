Willian says he was “unhappy” at Arsenal and praises Corinthians’ transformation: “I deserved it”

This Saturday morning, Willian trained with the rest of his teammates for the first time since returning to Corinthians. The attacking midfielder had already done physical tests at CT Dr. Joaquim Grava in recent days, but only now has worked with the ball. The 33-year-old player talked about his first days back in Brazil.

“I’m very happy for the way they welcomed me, for the affection and respect of everyone. I don’t even have words to say about the way I’m being treated. For me it’s very gratifying to be able to wear this shirt, be here with my new teammates and to be able to see friends again, people who have been there since the time I was at Corinthians,” he told Corinthians TV.

Born in “Terrão”, Willian left Corinthians for European football in 2007. Since then, Timão has won three Brazilian Championships, a Copa do Brasil, an unprecedented Libertadores, a Club World Cup and a South American Recopa, in addition to five São Paulo Championships. Off the field, the club also underwent changes, with the inauguration of CT Dr. Joaquim Grava and Neo Química Arena.

“A huge transformation. A club like Corinthians deserved this, deserves much more. Because of the greatness it is, it deserves to have a training center like this, to have the Neo Química Arena. This is the standard that Corinthians has to be, it can’t be less than that. For the club it is, for the history it has,” he exalted.

Willian played last season for Arsenal, England. Even with two more years of contract, the player chose to terminate with the London team to be free in the marked and be able to sign with Corinthians. The new number 10 at Parque São Jorge spoke about the decision to leave Europe and reported that he was unhappy at the old club.

“I really thought a lot, together with my family and close people. Unfortunately, my time at Arsenal was not good, I wasn’t happy at the club. I don’t need to go into details, but I wasn’t happy and I thought returning to Brazil was the better option. I studied some other opportunities, but I wanted to return to Corinthians, to my home, to be close to my family members. It is the club that projected me to the world, he revealed to me. The right moment to return was this,” he said.

Willian can make his debut for Corinthians on Tuesday, against Juventude, at Neo Química Arena. The midfielder talked about the expectation of going back to wearing the alvinegra shirt.

“It’s going to be a special, different feeling. Since I was in London, during the negotiation, I’ve been playing a movie in my head of everything I went through, from my arrival at the club to my departure. It will definitely be a very good moment. special for me,” he said.

Finally, Willian spoke about his next goals with Corinthians. The player signed a contract until the end of 2023.

“I dream of winning titles, which I couldn’t and I didn’t have time to do. I hope that this time I can do it and give joy to the fans. I’ll do my best on the field, dedicate myself and do my best to help Corinthians always be at a high level and achieving important things,” he concluded.

