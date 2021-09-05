Windows 11: bugs in the latest beta would have been caused by ads

Update (09/04/2021)

Since the release of Windows 10, Microsoft has started a trend to shove ads into the operating system – and of course, with Windows 11, it continues to do the same. Advertising has also come to the fore in Windows 7 and 8.1 through the fateful update that showed a pop-up inviting users to upgrade to Windows 10, which, by the way, was unnecessary and bothered a lot of people. Anyway, apparently the bugs found in the latest Windows 11 beta — released for test channels in two different builds — were related to advertisements.





31 Aug



31 Aug

Daniel Aleksandersen investigated the innards of the platform and discovered behavior directly related to delivering advertising for Teams, which is now a native app of the system. Ads should appear in the taskbar as a pop-up even if the user had notifications turned off. The question that remains is: does Microsoft need to work on improving the Shell, seeing that something so simple can corrupt the functioning of such an essential component? When we stop to think that Windows 11 pulls content from the cloud in various scenarios and components, the future of the platform seems a little worrying, as it seems that the delivery of ads on the system will be something that Microsoft should continue to explore in the future.





01 Sep



31 Aug

Original article (09/03/2021) Microsoft says it is investigating bugs in Windows 11 beta and announces solution

The latest Windows 11 update for Dev and Beta channels brought a serious problem to users who are testing this version of the system, as reported to TudoCelular by reader Arthur, who contributed information for the preparation of this article. According to Insiders — and later confirmed by the developer — the bug is affecting both machine startup and taskbar usability, preventing the user from accessing various computer options, a problem that was identified in Builds 2200.176 and 22449.





01 Sep



01 Sep

Microsoft has stated in its official communication channels that it is investigating the causes of this critical system failure and is working to permanently fix it as soon as possible, possibly next update. Although it is a nuisance for everyone, this type of problem is not uncommon in experimental versions of Windows, since it is a Build still under development, however for the stable version it is expected that the incidence of bugs decrease considerably.

Thank you again for your patience #WindowsInsiders – If you were impacted by this issue, you can use the steps added to the top of these blog posts to get back into a working state on your PC:

Build 22000.176 https://t.co/dpwehA9nTJ

Build 22449 https://t.co/oathE7BE5U https://t.co/ouO6sh8vLj — Windows Insider (@windowsinsider) September 3, 2021

bug fix

The developer posted on her blog a series of steps that can be taken by Channel Dev users who installed Build 2200.176 and were affected by the issue. Look:

Use CTRL-ALT-DEL to open Task Manager. Choose “More Details” at the bottom of the Task Manager to expand the Task Manager. Go to “File” and choose “Run new task”. Type “cmd” into the “Open” field. paste the following command (all in bold):

reg delete HKCU SOFTWARE Microsoft Windows CurrentVersion IrisService / f && shutdown -r -t 0 Press Enter and then your PC should restart. After rebooting, everything should return to normal.