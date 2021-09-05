With 560 new deaths, Brazil has the lowest average since 12/7

Brazil registered today 560 new deaths by covid-19, totaling 583,313 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. With today’s numbers, the country has the lowest moving average of deaths since early December. The data are obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, with the state health departments.

On average 609 people have died in the last seven days, which indicates a -20% drop compared to 14 days ago. It’s already been 12 consecutive days of fall.

In addition, today the country completes ten days in a row with an average below 700. The last time the country had a lower moving average was on December 7, when it registered 603 deaths.

The moving average is the best indicator for analyzing the pandemic, as it corrects for fluctuations in data from health departments that occur on weekends and holidays. The average of the last seven days is compared to the same index of 14 days ago. If it stays below -15%, it indicates a downward trend; above 15%, acceleration; between these two values, stability.

Today, 17,946 new cases of coronaviruses have also been registered in the country. Since the beginning of the pandemic, in March of last year, 20,872,417 diagnoses of the disease have been made.

Eighteen states had a downward trend in the moving average, while four and the Federal District had stability. Espírito Santo, Rio de Janeiro and Roraima showed an upward trend.

The state of Minas Gerais did not report its case and death data today, so it did not enter the variance calculation.

All regions showed a decrease: Midwest (-17%), Northeast (-28%), North (-31%), Southeast (-19%) and South (-19%).

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: high (42%)

Minas Gerais: fall (-18%)

Rio de Janeiro: high (24%)

North region

Northeast region

Rio Grande do Norte: fall (-36%)

Midwest region

Federal District: stable (14%)

Mato Grosso: fall (-38%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: fall (-17%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: stable (-12%)

Santa Catarina: stable (-12%)

Ministry of Health data

In a bulletin released today, the Ministry of Health reported that Brazil reported 692 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the disease has caused 583,362 deaths across the country.

According to the ministry’s numbers, there were 21,804 positive diagnoses for the new coronavirus between yesterday and today in Brazil, raising the total number of infected to 20,877,864 since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 19,838,912 recovered cases of the disease so far, with another 455,590 being followed up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, G1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.