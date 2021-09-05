With a free week of games, Palmeiras simulates an official match at Allianz Parque, even wearing a game uniform

This Saturday (4), Abel Ferreira did a different training, at Allianz Parque, the coach simulated an official match, with an arbitration team, two periods of 45 minutes with both teams wearing the game uniform.

Taking advantage of the free week without games, coach Abel Ferreia, from Palmeiras, did a different activity this Saturday (4), at Allianz Parque, the coach simulated an official match, with an arbitration team, two periods of 45 minutes with both teams wearing the match uniform.

Verdão’s next match will be against Flamengo, for the Brazilian Championship. Direct opponent in the fight for the title of the national competition, that’s why Abel wanted to train with maximum intensity and concentration. Palmeiras is in second place with 35 points, and the Rio de Janeiro club is in fifth place with 31, with fewer games.

The team trained without Weverton, Gustavo Gómez and Piquerez, who are fighting with their teams playing in the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup. With that, the squad was divided as follows, with the green uniform of Palmeiras: Jailson; Mayke, Felipe Melo, Luan and Victor Luís (Marcos Rocha); Gabriel Menino, Zé Rafael (Danilo) and Gustavo Scarpa; Gabriel Veron, Willian and Luiz Adriano.

And with the white uniform, the following formation: Mateus Oliveira; Breno Lopes, Danilo Barbosa (Michel), Kuscevic and Renan; Matheus Fernandes, Patrick de Paula and Dudu (Raphael Veiga); Ron, Wesley and Deyverson.