With “Dawn of Chromatica”, Lady Gaga breaks record that belonged to Dua Lipa

The new remix album by Lady Gaga, “Dawn of Chromatics” – with reinterpretations of his last original album, “Chormatica” -, made history this Saturday, 24 hours after its release on streaming platforms.

On Spotify, the project made the best debut in the service’s history for a record of remixes surpassing the record of “Club Future Nostalgia”, from two Lipa. With collaborations from Pablo Vittar, Rina Sawama, Bree Runway and Charlie XCX, the album added more than 7.6 million streams on the platform within its first 24 hours of availability.

Gaga’s track with the Brazilian drag queen had the best performance of the project on Spotify, were 1.030 million reproductions. Here in Brazil, “fun tonight” is number one not only on Apple Music, but on iTunes and YouTube. On Spotify Global, the song is at 137th position this Saturday, and threatens to rise.

Lady Gaga’s reaction to the new version of “Fun Tonight”

One curiosity that remained was about the reaction of the Lady Gaga when listening to the remix. Certainly, it’s nothing she’s used to listening to, as she has a lot of inspiration from forró and arrocha, typically Brazilian rhythms. Would she understand objective?

According to G1, the Brazilian team wrote an explanation for her. It was said that many people in Brazil listen to remixes of Gaga’s hits in versions of forró, brega and arrocha. They even sent links with some examples. Her reply took 5 days to arrive… But when it did, it was special!

Lady Gaga answered: “fucking awesome” (‘incredible as hell”) and the only request is that the vocals of Pablo Vittar had more space on the track. What an honor!

A curiosity is that everything was recorded in the form of a secret. For this, a Portuguese version was recorded, avoiding speculation. The invitation came in April of the bloodpop, producer of the project. In the end, everything worked out!

Read more: