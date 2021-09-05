Christian must do the Terans role in midfield. Photo: Gustavo Oliveira/athletico.com.br

O athletic finished, this Saturday (04), his preparation to face the Sport, on Sunday (05), at 6:15 pm, at Arena da Baixada, for the 19th round of Serie A. Rubro-Negro seeks to break a streak of five straight losses in the competition.

O technician António Oliveira it has two important embezzlements. O Santos goalkeeper it’s the sock David Terans they are with their teams in the qualifiers for the Cup and are left out of the match. Thereby, benedict will be the starter in goal. In the middle, Oliveira will bet on the trio Richard, Erick and Christian.

in the back, Thiago Heleno back after serving a suspension against Palmeiras. The offensive sector doesn’t change. O sock–Nikão striker remains the main name, while jader and William Bissoli seek to gain in chemistry. On his return on loan, the shirt nine has already hit the net three times.

Probable Athletic: Benedict; Marcinho, Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Abner; Richard, Erick and Christian; Nikão, Jader and Guilherme Bissoli.

eye on the G6

Without scoring for five games, the Athletic wants to get closer to the G6. Today, the team occupies the ninth place, with 23 points. The distance to Corinthians, in sixth place, is four points. Sport is trying to win to get out of the Brazilian’s relegation zone.