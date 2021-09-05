With four Colombian goals, Bahia overcomes protest and wins Fortaleza

This Saturday, the Bahia won the strength 4-2, at Pituaçu Stadium, in a match valid for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship. The protagonist of the night was Hugo Rodallega, who scored the four goals of the Esquadrão in the victory. Yago Pikachu and Matheus Vargas made for the visitors.

The game brought relief from the pressure on the Bahia squad. Before the match, the Salvador team’s fans protested in the outdoor area of ​​Pituaçu and even hit the opponent’s bus, Fortaleza.

With the victory, Bahia reached 21 points, in 15th place. In the next round, the team will face Santos, next Saturday, at 9 pm, in Vila Belmiro. Meanwhile, Fortaleza parked at 33 points, in third position. The team’s next commitment is against Atlético-MG, on Sunday next week, at 4 pm, at Castelão.

The game – Right in the first move of the game, Robson was triggered by Romarinho, got in the face of Matheus Teixeira and submitted it out. Then, the referee awarded a penalty by Robson, who blocked the ball with his hand inside the area, after a cross from the left. Rodriguinho went to charge and hit the left post.

At 41 minutes, Bahia managed to open the scoring in Salvador. Rossi played with precision for Rodallega, who took it from Marcelo Boeck and scored his first goal with the squadron shirt.

On the return from the break, Fortaleza almost left everything the same with Lucas Crispim, who received a cross from the right, dominated and submitted on the left of the goal. However, who scored was Bahia. Marcelo Boeck went wrong and handed it to Maycon Douglas, who let Rodallega push into the net.

Two minutes later, the Colombian would score his third in the game. Juninho Capixaba crossed from the left, the attacker dominated, turned and hit a nice left to expand. At 24, Yago Pikachu got a rebound from outside the area and hit the left corner, reducing it to Fortaleza.

The visitors went up and scored the second goal, in the 28th minute. Lucas Lima took a corner kick on the left, Titi deflected the first post and Matheus Vargas completed it to the net. However, Bahia quickly reined in the reaction. After a cross from the left, Rodallega dominated, submitted and stopped in defense of Boeck. However, the goalkeeper of Fortaleza palmed to the middle of the area, and the Colombian sent it to the empty goal.

DATASHEET:

BAHIA 3 X 1 FORTRESS

Local: Pituaçu Stadium, Salvador (BA)

Date: September 4, 2021, Saturday

Hour: 9 pm (from Brasilia)

Referee: Luiz Flávio de Oliveira (SP)

Assistants: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (SP) and Daniel Paulo Ziolli (SP)

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (SP)

yellow cards: Matheus Teixeira and Juninho Capixaba (Bahia)

GOALS

Bahia: Rodallega (41 minutes of the 1st half; 18, 20 and 30 minutes of the 2nd half)

strength: Yago Pikachu (24 minutes of the 2nd half) and Matheus Vargas (28 minutes of the 2nd half)

BAHIA: Matheus Teixeira; Nino Paraíba, Conti, Luiz Otávio, Juninho Capixaba; Lucas Araújo, Daniel (Luizão), Lucas Mugni, Rodriguinho (Patrick de Lucca); Rossi (Maycon Douglas) and Rodallega.

Technician: Diego Dabove

STRENGTH: Marcelo Boeck; Tinga, Jackson (Lucas Lima) and Titi; Yago Pikachu (Edinho), Éderson, Matheus Jussa, Romarinho (Matheus Vargas) and Lucas Crispim; Henríquez (David) and Robson (Wellington Paulista).

Technician: Juan Pablo Vojvoda

