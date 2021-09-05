‘You’ll have a better life,’ says military man who took care of the baby passed to Americans in Afghanistan – Época Negócios

+



Baby was passed by the family in a moment of despair after taking Kabul (Photo: BBC News)

British military man Ben Caesar was one of those responsible for taking care of the baby passed to American soldiers after the Taliban took Kabul. The girl’s family delivered her over the wall at the capital’s airport amidst scenes of chaos as hundreds of people tried to leave Afghanistan.

“The girl was actually in very good health when we took care of her. Obviously she was a little distressed about being separated from her family and given to strangers, but she was in better health than many of the other children we took care of.” said Caesar in an interview with the BBC.

Caesar was part of the team that took care of the children who fled the Taliban in Kabul (Photo: BBC News)

The military has experience with young children – he is the father of a child about the same age as the girl.

“I have a 14-month-old baby and I’ve also done this before, I have a 16-year-old son,” Caesar told the BBC. “So I have a little experience taking care of babies.”

“We as a group were able to get her to calm down,” said Caesar.

“One of my classmates had fed the girl and changed her diapers, so I knew she wasn’t hungry, she wasn’t dirty, but she wasn’t calming down,” she says. “So we rocked her and walked with her until she was more comfortable, and after that she seemed a little happier.”

Caesar was part of a military medical team that was responsible for the well-being of children who were without their parents in the US-controlled part of Kabul airport.

“For us who have children and were on this mission, it is heartbreaking to see these children in a situation of discomfort. But we knew they were going to a better place and will have a better life,” said the military.

“Our Norwegian and American colleagues were incredibly receptive to the children, helping them move on and go to Norway or the United States, where many were reunited with their families, who had managed to escape,” said Caesar.