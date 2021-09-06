144Hz Cell Phone: Meet the Screen of Choice for Gamers and Pro Players | Cell phone

144 Hz screens are particularly popular among gamers. They can already be found on cell phones like the ROG Phone 5, the Xiaomi Mi 10T and the Nubia Red Magic 6R, among others. This refresh rate is more than double that of most conventional devices.

The advantage of the display with higher numbers is the greater fluidity in the transition of images, which benefits the user when playing games or watching movies and series. The higher the refresh rate, the smaller the moving image trails.

What is refresh rate

The unit of measure used by the industry is the Hertz (Hz). It serves to represent the number of times something fluctuates over the course of a second. In the case of a 144 Hz screen, the content oscillates 144 times in a second. It is very fast.

It is possible to find cell phones with numbers ranging between 30, 60, 90, 120 and 144 Hz. In turn, computer monitors can deliver numerals that reach around 360 Hz.

One of the ways to understand the performance of the 144 Hz screen is taking into account the other refresh rates. The 60 Hz display, for example, can leave traces evident in the images when running a game. This flaw is not as noticeable on high rate screens.

While they avoid ghosting in the display, it’s not all activities that call for a quick response from the screen. The use of a smartphone for reading or writing a text are examples of situations that do not require much agility in the transition, because the screen tends to spend more time on the same content.

Keeping the screen constantly at 144 Hz consumes a greater amount of battery compared to other ranges, such as 30 or 60 Hz. Some smartphones already come with a technology called adaptive screen, which adjusts the refresh rate according to the content displayed .

High battery consumption was noted in the Galaxy S20 Ultra, which used a fixed rate of 120 Hz. The situation served as an experiment that led Samsung to implement variable rate in the very next line, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Thus, the display must communicate with the GPU, so that it is synchronized with each frame produced.

One of the highlights of the 144 Hz screen is the speed it gives to movements in games. It can be an advantage over opponents using lower panels. The fluidity of the transition prevents blurring from interfering with games, as well as avoiding delays in response to touch, a phenomenon called input lag.

However, there are other factors that impact screen performance in games. The cell phone’s performance must also be in tune with the screen’s capacity, reconciling a CPU and a GPU fast enough to deliver a fully optimized experience during the game.

Not all apps and games support 144 Hz display when running images. A significant part of the apps still run at 60 Hz, which in this case prevents the screen from delivering the promised quality.

144 Hz Screen Cell Phones

Some cell phones already offer the specification. Most have not yet reached the Brazilian market, as is the case with the Asus and ZTE device. Anyway, models are viewed by higher values. The reason for the high numbers is due to the fact that this specification is consistent with elaborate technical sheets, found in premium smartphones and aimed at the gamer audience.

The ROG Phone 5 (Asus) costs values ​​from US$ 740, equivalent to R$ 3,851 in direct conversion. The phone’s datasheet includes a 6,000 mAh battery, Snapdragon 888 processor and RAM memory of up to 16 GB.

The Mi 10T (Xiaomi) specs also mention a Qualcomm chipset, but this time it was the Snapdragon 865. The battery runs at 5,000 mAh, while storage and RAM deliver 128 and 8 GB, respectively.

Finally, the nubia Red Magic 6R, which arrived in May this year, comes with a technical sheet made for 2,999 yuan (about R$2,410). The brand’s premium phone brings the Snapdragon 888, 12 GB RAM and storage of up to 256 GB. The battery, in turn, is reduced compared to competitors, as it brings only 4,200 mAh.